Brian Stokes Mitchell to Star in 3 SUMMERS OF LINCOLN at La Jolla Playhouse

La Jolla Playhouse has revealed the initial cast for its upcoming world-premiere musical 3 Summers of Lincoln, book by Joe DiPietro; lyrics by Daniel J. Watts and Joe DiPietro; music by Crystal Monee Hall; co-choreography by Jon Rua and Daniel J. Watts; directed by Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse, and featuring Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Broadway’s Kiss Me, Kate, Ragtime) as President Abraham Lincoln, running February 18 – March 23, 2025 in the Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Theatre.

The cast will also feature Broadway veterans Eric Anderson (La Jolla Playhouse’s Fly, Broadway’s The Great Gatsby) as George B. McClellan; Carmen Cusack (Broadway’s Bright Star, Flying Over Sunset) as Mary Todd Lincoln; and Quentin Earl Darrington (Broadway’s MJ: The Musical, Once on This Island) as Frederick Douglass. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



“What an honor to have this incredible group of actors on board to embody their four riveting characters in 3 Summers of Lincoln,” said Ashley. “Each one brings boundless talent and keen insight to the project, and I am so looking forward to collaborating with them on this bold new work that spotlights a history-changing friendship through a singular lens and soaring original music.”



Summer, 1862. The bloody conflict that was supposed to last only 90 days has now been raging for more than a year. President Abraham Lincoln must find a way to end the Civil War. Enter powerful abolitionist Frederick Douglass. If he can meet Lincoln face to face, he can help the president cement a vision of the future that ends slavery along with the war, all while preserving the Union. Just three meetings took place between the two men—pivotal conversations between two fierce and equally brilliant leaders that shaped the course of history. This gripping new musical marks the sixth Playhouse collaboration between Joe DiPietro and Christopher Ashley (including the hit shows Babbitt, Diana and Memphis) and they're thrilled to be joined by Crystal Monee Hall, Daniel J. Watts and Jon Rua. Featuring an epic score that blends gospel, R&B, powerhouse anthems and Broadway, 3 Summers of Lincoln tells the inspirational story of one of the most important friendships in our nation’s history, and that of a brutally divided country coming together.

Tickets are currently available via a season subscription at lajollaplayhouse.org. Single tickets will go on sale in November.

