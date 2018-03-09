Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sheryl Lee Ralph Sign On for CBS Series FAM

Deadline is reporting that Tony Award-winning actors Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sheryl Lee Ralph have signed on as series regulars on the CBS comedy, Fam.

Written by Corinne Kingsbury, the show explores family dynamics after a woman's half-sister who comes to live with her and her fiancé. Scott Ellis will direct the pilot.

According to the report Mitchell has signed on to play Walt, Jay's father who is an affluent intellectual with a sense of humor. Ralph will play Rose, Jay's mother who Deadline describes as an elegant but unaffected and fun woman.

Stokes has been dubbed Broadway's "Last Leading Man" by the New York Times, adding that he "brings an unprecedented Fusion of theatrical heroism, pop-jazz sizzle and emotional vulnerability ... Emotional risks abound ... (his) performances sustain a mood of vaulting exhilaration." He was most recently seen on Broadway singing and hoofing as F.E. Miller in the illustrious production of Shuffle Along.

A triple threat dreamgirl, Sheryl Lee Ralph is an acclaimed veteran of film, television and the Broadway stage. Her award-winning work includes creating the role of 'Deena Jones' in the legendary Broadway musical, Dreamgirls, which resulted in winning 1982 Tony Award and Drama Desk Award Nominations as Best Actress in a Musical.





