Brian Stokes Mitchell and More to Appear on THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW Episode 3

Art Lab and ShowTown Productions present a new web series THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW; airing on YouTube every Tuesday at 7:00PM. Hosted by co-creators Howie Michael Smith and Andy Truschinski episode 3 will feature actor Brian Stokes Mitchell, Field Producer Amanda Cowper and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will be the featured charity.

Donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS can be make at broadwaycares.org/help2020. Every donation is helping our friends onstage, backstage and behind the scenes get medical care and groceries, pay their rent and receive help with insurance during this pandemic and work shutdown. Right now, every donation is being matched dollar for dollar thanks to a group of generous Broadway producers. With every passing day that theaters remain dark, entertainment professionals face unprecedented health and financial challenges requiring immediate attention and resources. You can help them by making a donation today.

Guests for future episodes will be announced shortly. Each episode will be about 15 minutes.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW is a 15-minute variety - you guessed it - SHOW unlike anything else online. Tune in each week for new episodes that combine art, medicine and science. You could see a Broadway performer singing Rent in the living room, visual artists finding new inspiration in their studios, the comforting thoughts of an esteemed MD, or an accredited marine biologist exploring not just the beauty but the fragility of the ocean. There will also be cooking with a gourmet chef, pet stories to uplift and entertain, and more! We hope you'll join us as we escape the shadows of this pandemic and build towards the light of community, caring and creativity.



Show THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW how you are creatively spending your time while social distancing. Submit a video to: theshowmustgoonshow@5ee.nyc

Tune in every Tuesday at 7PM to YouTube and follow THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Watch episode 2 below!

