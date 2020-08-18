Brian Stokes Mitchell, Nikki M. James and More to Take Part in National Institute of Social Sciences Discussion

The virtual discussion will take place on Thursday, August 20th.

National Institute of Social Sciences will be presenting a fascinating and informative virtual conversation featuring four experts at the center of live theatre: Phil Birsh, President and CEO of Playbilll; Tony Award winner Nikki M. James; Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell; and Stacy E. Wolf, Professor of Theater and American Studies at Princeton University.

Tune in on Thursday, August 20, 2020

4:00 to 5:30 pm ET (US and Canada).

Register for the event HERE.

This forum is sponsored by the National Institute of Social Sciences and is free and open to the general public. The event will be recorded for those who cannot attend it live.

The National Institute of Social Sciences website shared:

"The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has shut down Broadway and live theatre all over the country. The very nature of live performance in front of large audiences seems to be at odds with what we know about how the COVID-19 virus spreads and what we can do to can make in-person gatherings safe. But theatre is a vital and life-affirming industry which draws affection, admiration, and devotion from millions. How is the Great White Way coping with the pandemic shutdowns, and what does the future hold for live theatre performance?"

