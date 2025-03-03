Brian Stokes Mitchell Joins the Cast of LOVE LIFE at City Center Encores!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Directed by Tony winner Victoria Clark with Guest Music Director Rob Berman leading The Encores! Orchestra and choreography by Joann Hunter, Love Life has not been seen in New York in over 75 years. Love Life was originally scheduled as part of the 2020 Encores! series but the performances were cancelled as a result of the pandemic shutdown.

Brian Stokes Mitchell returns to the role of Sam Cooper joining his other 2020 cast members Kate Baldwin (Susan Cooper), John Edwards (Hobo), Sara Jean Ford (Miss Ideal Man), and Clarke Thorell (Mr. Cynic). New for the 2025 production are Andrea Rosa Guzman as Elizabeth Cooper and Christopher Jordan as Johnny Cooper. Nicholas Christopher, previously announced in the role of Sam, is no longer able to appear due to personal conflicts.

The ensemble is Kate Bailey, Jordan Barrow, Adam Bashian, Kerry Conte, John Harmon Cooper, Daniel Everidge, Nicole Fernandez-Coffaro, Ta’Nika Gibson, Joseph Ryan Harrington, Mary Illes, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Esther Lee, Cory Lingner, Cameron Loyal, Renni Anthony Magee, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Kristin Piro, Nathan Andrew Riley, Heath Saunders, Daniel Schwait, Allyson Tucker, Nicholas Ward, and Minami Yusui.