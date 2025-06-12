Brian De Lorenzo to Celebrate New Big Band Album with Release Concert at Club Café

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boston-based vocalist Brian De Lorenzo will mark the release of his new album Toast of the Town, Volume 1 with a concert on Tuesday, June 17 at 7:30 PM at Club Café’s Moonshine Room. The performance will feature the Tom LaMark Orchestra, also featured on the album.

Toast of the Town, Vol. 1 will be released on Friday, June 13 via Cabaret Classics on CD, streaming, and digital platforms. Produced by Doug Hammer for Dreamworld Productions with arrangements and music direction by Tom LaMark, the album includes a mix of mid-century standards and lesser-known selections. Cover art is by Vanity Fair illustrator Robert Risko.

The album pays tribute to iconic vocalists including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and Tony Bennett, with selections by songwriters such as Cole Porter, Cy Coleman, and Harold Arlen. It also includes contemporary surprises like Barry Manilow’s I Was a Fool to Let You Go and Natalie Cole’s All About Love.

De Lorenzo, recognized by Edge Media as one of the “Top Ten of New York Cabaret,” is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and founding member of the Boston Association of Cabaret Artists (BACA). Toast of the Town, Vol. 1 follows his earlier albums Found Treasures and I Know More Now.

LaMark, this year’s recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at Provincetown’s 25th Anniversary CabaretFest, is a longtime music director and arranger with credits spanning Broadway to Carnegie Hall.