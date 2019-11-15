Brian D'Arcy James Joins Cast of James Comey Miniseries Starring Jeff Daniels

Brian d'Arcy James has joined the cast of the new four-hour CBS Studios event miniseries based on Comey's New York Times #1 bestselling book, A Higher Loyalty, according to Deadline.

It was announced that Brian d'Arcy James will play Mark Giuliano, the former FBI Deputy Director; Kingsley Ben-Adir has been set to play former U.S. President Barack Obama; Steve Zissis is set to play Jim Baker, the former FBI General Counsel, and Shawn Doyle will play Bill Priestap, the assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division.

The newly announced cast joins previously announced stars Jeff Daniels (Comey), Brendan Gleeson (Donald Trump), Holly Hunter (Acting Attorney General Sally Yates), Michael Kelly (Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe), Jennifer Ehle (Patrice Comey), Peter Coyote (Robert Mueller), Steven Pasquale (Peter Strzok) and Oona Chaplin (Lisa Page).

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Billy Ray ("Captain Phillips," "Shattered Glass," and the upcoming "Richard Jewell," directed by Clint Eastwood) adapted the book and will be directing the currently untitled miniseries, which is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Shane Salerno and Heather Kadin. The drama began production last week in Toronto and DC. with an airdate to be announced at a later date.

Ray researched the project for over a year in order to make the drama a fair, responsible and comprehensively documented account of real-life events. He traveled to Washington, D.C. and several other cities to meet with Comey, his family, and many other key players, including prominent journalists, FBI agents, government officials from both political parties and others.

A Higher Loyalty debuted on top of the New York Times bestseller list and has already sold over two million copies across all platforms. It was recently released in paperback and again vaulted to #1 around the world. The story is the reminiscence of Director Comey, who served as the seventh director of the FBI from 2013 to 2017. From helping change the Bush administration's policies on torture and electronic surveillance to overseeing the Hillary Clinton email investigation, as well as possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, Comey has been involved in some of the most consequential cases and policies of recent history.

The miniseries will be produced by Secret Hideout, The Story Factory and Home Run Productions in association with CBS Television Studios.

