Breaking: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, A JOLLY HOLIDAY, CLUE, THE WANDERER & SISTER ACT Announced For Paper Mill's 2021/22 Season

BroadwayWorld has learned details of Paper Mill's upcoming 2021-2022 season. Productions set include Jason Robert Brown's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, a production titled A JOLLY HOLIDAY with Disney on Broadway, CLUE - a musical based on the popular 1985 film of the same title as well as the Hasbro board game, the long awaited THE WANDERER based on the life and music of Dion, and the Broadway smash-hit SISTER ACT.

Paper Mill will open its 2021-2022 season with Songs for a New World, the groundbreaking musical that put Tony Award-winning composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown on the map (October 13-November 7, 2021). From the deck of a Spanish sailing ship bound for a new land to the ledge of a Fifth Avenue penthouse, Songs for a New World transports audiences through time to meet a startling array of characters on the brink of a life-changing decision. Brown (Honeymoon in Vegas, Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) weaves their stories together in a powerful collection of songs that examine life, love, and the choices we make. Carolyn Cantor (Paper Mill's Diary of Anne Frank) directs.

Next up, Paper Mill brings audiences a delightful show for the whole family-A Jolly Holiday with Disney on Broadway (December 1, 2021-January 2, 2022). Some of Broadway's brightest stars will perform hits from Disney's biggest Broadway shows in this festive concert. Enjoy your favorite songs from The Lion King, Tarzan, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Hercules, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Aida, High School Musical, Freaky Friday, and Frozen. Like Mary Poppins herself, this show is guaranteed to make your heart feel light!

Murder and blackmail are back on the menu with Clue (January 26-February 20, 2022), which gets its Paper Mill production after a postponement from the fall of 2020. Casey Hushion (Paper Mill's upcoming streaming production of Beehive) directs this hilarious farce-meets-murder-mystery based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro game. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? One of America's most treasured pieces of pop culture comes to the stage in a production that will leave you dying of laughter.

The season continues with the long-awaited world-premiere musical The Wanderer (March 24-April 24, 2022), rescheduled from the 2019-2020 season, directed by Kenneth Ferrone and choreographed by Sarah O'Gleby. The new musical is based on the life and music of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dion DiMucci, an Italian-American kid from the Bronx who skyrocketed to fame as a teenage heartthrob in the 1950s and early '60s with hits like "Runaround Sue," "Teenager in Love," and "I Wonder Why." Now, his extraordinary journey comes to the stage in a moving and intimate new musical about a life lived in the glow of the spotlight and in the shadow of addiction. The Wanderer is the riveting true story of New York's rebel king, the man Bruce Springsteen calls "the link between Frank Sinatra and rock and roll." Starring Michael Wartella (Chasing Rainbows, Wicked) as Dion, Christy Altomare (Anastasia), and Joey McIntyre (Wicked, Waitress, New Kids on the Block). The Wanderer is written by Charles Messina (A Room of My Own) and is produced in association with Jill Menza and Charles Messina.

And finally, the sisters will sing when Sister Act takes the stage (June 1-26, 2022) after a postponement from the spring of 2020. Based on the 1992 hit film, this feel-good musical comedy smash sizzles with powerful music, spectacular dancing, and a story that's guaranteed to lift your spirits. The madcap plot is set in motion when disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder and must go into hiding in a convent, where she helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. Featuring original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), Sister Act was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

"We are so thrilled that we are able to bring three of our previously postponed shows into next season-Sister Act, Clue, and the world premiere of The Wanderer," said Mark S. Hoebee, Producing Artistic Director of the Millburn theater. "And the entire family of course will enjoy A Jolly Holiday on Broadway with Disney. We chose to kick off this reopening season with Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World, because right now all of us are re-emerging into a new world. At this moment, we need the power of theater to help us begin to heal and move forward. After this long, dark year, we are ecstatic to be able to welcome live audiences back to Paper Mill for a season filled with music, laughter, and light."

"We simply could not have made it through this crisis without the support of the loyal subscribers and donors who have kept our theater going and our spirits lifted while our doors have been closed," said Managing Director Michael Stotts. "Thanks to their generosity, we were able not only to survive but to emerge ready and able to continue producing the world-class musical theater for which Paper Mill is renowned. We are eternally grateful, and our hearts are full. All of us at Paper Mill Playhouse look forward to turning the lights back on and welcoming our Paper Mill family back to our theater for a joyful 2021-2022 season!"

"After the devastating year we all have endured, the 2021-2022 season of Paper Mill Playhouse is a beacon of hope. Investors Bank is honored to provide its support, particularly for the inspiration, enrichment, and arts education Paper Mill brings to our students, our families, and our community. We are proud to see the lights shining and the curtain going up on the treasure that is Paper Mill's new season." said Investors Bank Chairman and CEO Kevin Cummings.

Paper Mill Playhouse continues to prepare for the most responsible opening possible and will reopen in the fall with a thorough Covid safety plan that incorporates the latest recommendations from its medical advisors and the CDC. The theater will announce the full details of our finalized plan over the summer. The health and safety of patrons, artists, and staff remains Paper Mill's top priority as they plan their return.

Paper Mill Playhouse will produce eight performances a week, Wednesday through Sunday. Three-, four- and five-show subscription packages are available now starting at just $114. Each subscription package includes a different level of special benefits (see www.PaperMill.org for details). Accessibly priced youth subscriptions are available for children under 18 with the purchase of an adult subscription.

Tickets to individual shows will be on sale beginning September 7. That date may be adjusted if there are continuing unknowns about mandated Covid-related capacity and distancing restrictions. Visit www.Papermill.org for the most up-to-date information. Tickets and subscriptions may be purchased by calling 973.376.4355, or online at www.PaperMill.org . The box office will reopen in person on September 7 at noon. Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express accepted.

The 2021-2022 Paper Mill Playhouse Season

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Directed by Carolyn Cantor

Oct 13-Nov 7, 2021

This groundbreaking musical put Tony Award-winning composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown on the map. From the deck of a Spanish sailing ship bound for a new land to the ledge of a Fifth Avenue penthouse, Songs for a New World transports audiences through time to meet a startling array of characters on the brink of a life-changing decision. Brown (Honeymoon in Vegas, Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) weaves their stories together in a powerful collection of songs that examine life, love, and the choices we make.

A JOLLY HOLIDAY WITH DISNEY ON BROADWAY

Dec 1, 2021-Jan 2, 2022

Celebrate the holidays with some of Broadway's brightest stars performing hits from Disney's biggest Broadway shows in this festive concert. Enjoy your favorite songs from The Lion King, Tarzan, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Hercules, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Aida, High School Musical, Freaky Friday and Frozen. Like Mary Poppins herself, this show is guaranteed to make your heart feel light!

CLUE

Based on the Screenplay by Jonathan Lynn

Written by Sandy Rustin

Additional Material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price

Based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture

Based on the Hasbro Board Game Clue

Original Music by Michael Holland

Directed by Casey Hushion

Jan 26-Feb 20, 2022

Getting its Paper Mill production after a postponement in the fall of 2020, Clue puts murder and blackmail back on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble for a dinner party at Boddy Manor. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro game, this farce-meets murder-mystery is bloody good fun.

THE WANDERER

Book by Charles Messina

Choreographed by Sarah O'Gleby

Directed by Kenneth Ferrone

Mar 24-Apr 24, 2022

Dion. One name set the standard of cool for a generation. An Italian-American kid from the Bronx, Dion DiMucci skyrocketed to fame as a teenage heartthrob in the 1950s and early '60s with hits like "Runaround Sue," "Teenager in Love," and "I Wonder Why." Now, his extraordinary journey comes to the stage in a moving and intimate new musical about a life lived in the glow of the spotlight and in the shadow of addiction. Starring Michael Wartella (Chasing Rainbows, Wicked) as Dion, Christy Altomare (Anastasia), and Joey McIntyre (Wicked, Waitress, New Kids on the Block).

SISTER ACT

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Glenn Slater

Book by Cheri Steinkellner & Bill Steinkellner

Additional Book Material by Douglas Carter Beane

Based on the Touchstone Pictures Motion Picture Sister Act Written by Joseph Howard

Choreographed by Anthony Van Laast

Directed by Jerry Zaks

Choreography Recreated by Janet Rothermel

Direction Recreated by Steven Beckler

June 1-26, 2022

Finally, the sisters will sing after a postponement in the spring of 2020. Based on the 1992 hit film, this feel-good musical comedy smash sizzles with powerful music, spectacular dancing, and a story that's guaranteed to lift your spirits. The madcap plot is set in motion when disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder and must go into hiding in a convent, where she helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. Featuring original music by Tony winner and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), Sister Act was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Paper Mill Playhouse offers its audiences the opportunity to enhance their theater experience with behind-the-scenes views of mainstage productions. Have you ever wanted to sneak a peek behind the curtain? Or wondered what the director was thinking, or how the cast prepares for a show? Join us for one of many revealing insider's experiences. Visit the Paper Mill Playhouse website at www.PaperMill.org for dates for our Director's Viewpoint Series, Conversation Club Series, Q&As with the cast, and more.

Paper Mill Playhouse offers people with disabilities the opportunity to see live theater with dignity and independence through a myriad of award-winning access programs and services, including audio description and sensory seminars for the blind, Braille and large-print programs, American Sign Language interpretation for the Deaf, open-captioning for those with hearing loss, and assistive listening devices.