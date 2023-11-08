SAG/AFTRA And Film Studios Reach Tentative Agreement Signaling End of Actors Strike

It has been reported that SAG-AFTRA, the union representing screen actors, has officially reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with Hollywood's major film studios and producers, signaling the end of the 118-day actors’ strike.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the strike will end at 12:01 am Thursday, November 9, when the deal, which was unanimously approved by The SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee, will go to the union’s national board for final approval.

Details of the deal have not yet been made public. The contract could go into effect soon if the deal is ratified. If not, negotiations, will resume.

The deal comes on the heels of two weeks of stalled negotiations and was announced on Wednesday.

Following the break, the studios returned to the table with offers to increase actors’ wage floors and a success-based streaming bonus they had previously offered the WGA.

In terms of the contract’s inaugural guardrails on AI, the union worked to safeguard its members against any potential loopholes. Though the two parties keep trading offers on the issue, AMPTP categorized the current deal as its “last, best and final,” overarching offer.