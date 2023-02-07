Exclusive: See A Preview of the 2023 Kleban Prize Ceremony, Streaming On Broadway On Demand

Click Here for More on Stream Now

Starting Friday, February 10 at 8PM, the 2023 Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre ceremony will stream, for free, on the Broadway On Demand SmartTV channel. The event is viewable on the free ad supported tv channel through February 16.

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive trailer for the ceremony stream featuring Brian Stokes Mitchell, Richard Maltby, Jr. and more below!

The Kleban Foundation presented the 33rd annual Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre were presented Monday, February 6 in a private ceremony hosted by ASCAP and BMI at BMI's New York City headquarters. The 2023 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre lyricist was awarded to Ryan Scott Oliver.

The 2023 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre librettist was awarded to Ethan Lipton. Hosted by Tony Award winners and Kleban board members Richard Maltby, Jr. (Ain't Misbehavin', Baby, Miss Saigon) and Maury Yeston (Titanic, Nine, Grand Hotel), with a special appearance by Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me Kate, Ragtime), the event will feature musical performances and special appearances by Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School Of Rock) and Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel).

Since its inception, Kleban Prize winners have been selected by judging panels comprised of the theatre's most respected artists and administrators. The trio of celebrated judges making the final determination this year were Obie Award-winning director Leah C. Gardiner (Bulrusher, Blue Door), playwright Julia Jordan (Murder Ballad, Walk Two Moons), and award-winning actor Orville Mendoza (Pacific Overtures on Broadway, Road Show at The Public).