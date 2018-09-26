Breaking: Mike Birbiglia Will Bring THE NEW ONE to Broadway This Fall!

Following an acclaimed off-Broadway run that sold-out immediately, Mike Birbiglia's The New One will move to Broadway at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street). Preview performances will begin on October 25, 2018 with the official opening set for November 11, for a limited engagement through January 20, 2019. Tickets are on sale now through www.telecharge.com 212-239-6200.

Written by Mike Birbiglia, with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is a new play directed by Seth Barrish (The Barrow Group) with set design for Broadway by Beowulf Boritt (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Come From Away), lighting design by Aaron Copp (Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center), and sound design by Leon Rothenberg (The Waverly Gallery). Mike Birbiglia's The New One will be produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum (Rent, Avenue Q, In The Heights). This American Life's Ira Glass is Executive Producer. Joe Birbiglia is Associate Producer and Mike Lavoie is Production Consultant.

Mike Birbiglia said, "I'm so excited to be bringing The New One to The Cort Theater on Broadway which is where I saw the great Kenneth Lonergan play This Is Our Youth. Which is fitting because this show is about somebody's youth. Not mine. But somebody's! I won't tell you any more than that. The truth is I try not to tell people anything about my new show because, I find, the less you know about the show the more you will enjoy it. My goal is to make as many people laugh as possible and ideally several hundred will cry. My producer Kevin McCollum and The Shubert Organization are letting me do that in a space that will accommodate the right amount of people. Which is about 1,100. I'm pretty sure there are union regulations about entertaining more than 1,100 people at once. So we will limit it to 1,100 people laughing and 300 people crying. A lot of people thank their spouses when they make something but with this show I really do have to thank my wife, Jennifer Hope Stein, because she wrote a lot of the best lines. She's a writer on the show and that was important to me because I wanted to convey the truth about what we experienced together- which I will tell you nothing more about. But man is it gonna make you laugh. And cry. (Please abide by the union crying vs. laughing regulations.) And I'm thrilled to share this journey with my wife Jen, my director Seth Barrish and designers Beowulf Boritt, Aaron Copp and Leon Rothenberg, as well as my longtime collaborators Ira Glass and Joe Birbiglia. We're bringing this squad to a new party. Hopefully there's pizza."

In 2008, Nathan Lane introduced New York City theatergoers to Mike Birbiglia by presenting Birbiglia's solo theater debut, Sleepwalk with Me, which went on to be adapted into a New York Times bestselling book and Sundance Award-winning feature film of the same name. Since then, Birbiglia has written and performed Thank God For Jokes and My Girlfriend's Boyfriend for which he received a Lucille Lortel Award. Now he's delivered The New One.

Tickets are on sale through www.telecharge.com, 212-239-6200. The Cort Theatre box office will open on October 11. The running time is 85 minutes. For the playing schedule, please visit www.thenewone.com.

