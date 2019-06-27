Breaking: Manhattan Concert Productions Will Present 50th Anniversary Concert of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT in 2020

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has just announced the tenth installment of its Broadway Series with a 50th Anniversary Celebration of the critically-acclaimed musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, for one night only in Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall.

This concert performance on February 17, 2020 at 8:00pm will feature a chorus of over 200 singers from across the United States, a star-studded cast and creative team, and the outstanding New York City Chamber Orchestra.



Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a re-imagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and father Jacob, and his beautiful coat of many colors. Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, the story follows Joseph's trials and tribulations, saving Egypt from famine and eventually making his way back home.



Following their success with Jesus Christ Superstar, Lloyd Webber and Rice's Joseph began as a concept-album in 1969, expanding to many venues and genres, including hundreds of thousands of performances, multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway, a film starring Donny Osmond, international tours and productions in over 80 countries.



Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat joins MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances, which include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), The Hunchback of Notre Dame workshop (2014), Broadway Classics in Concert (2013), and Ragtime (2013).



Tickets for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will go on sale this summer. Cast and creative team announcements to follow.





Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) is an esteemed production company in its 21st season of concerts. MCP has provided performance and travel opportunities to thousands of musicians in choirs, bands, and orchestras at famous venues throughout the United States and many countries abroad. The guest musicians of the Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat chorus will spend five days in New York City rehearsing and performing with the professional cast and crew as part of Manhattan Concert Productions' continuing mission of student and professional collaboration. Visit www.mcp.us to learn more.





