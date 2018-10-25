Breaking: HILLARY AND CLINTON To Play Broadway's Golden Theatre; KING LEAR Will Now Reign At The Cort

It was announced today that Hillary and Clinton, the new play by Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath, starring award-winning actors Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow, has found its home on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre.

The previously announced production of King Lear, starring Glenda Jackson, which was slated to play the Golden, will now play at the Cort Theatre.

Two-time Tony Award winner and three-time Emmy Award winner Laurie Metcalf, and two-time Tony Award winner and six-time Emmy Award winner John Lithgow, will return to Broadway in the new play by Tony nominee Lucas Hnath author of A Doll's House, Part 2. Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, previews begin March 16, 2019, ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States. Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark, sees things another. If any of this sounds familiar, don't be fooled; in a universe of infinite possibilities, anything that can happen, will.

