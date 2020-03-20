Breaking: Gov. Cuomo Orders All Non-Essential Workers Stay Home

Click Here for More Articles on COVID19: Broadway Impact

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference Friday morning that all workers in non-essential businesses across New York state are required to stay home in an effort to flatten the curve of the COVID19 outbreak.

The Governor shared the news via Twitter, writing:

#BREAKING: I will sign an Executive Order mandating that 100% of workforce must stay home, excluding essential services.



This order excludes pharmacies, grocery stores, and others. - Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

"When I talk about the most drastic action we can take, this is the most drastic action we can take..." Cuomo said at a morning press conference.





