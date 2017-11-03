Breaking: Danny Burstein & Victoria Clark Step Up to the Plate for Roundabout's DAMN YANKEES Benefit Concert!

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced that Danny Burstein "Van Buren" and Victoria Clark "Meg Boyd" have joined the Benefit Concert Reading of Damn Yankees, the Tony award-winning musical comedy by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop with music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross. The evening will bring these beloved stars of stage and screen back to the Broadway stage for one night only! Tony and Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg is also set to star as "Applegate" and Golden Globe winner Maggie Gyllenhaal will star as "Lola."

Previously announced star James Earl Jones will no longer be able to perform on December 11, due to a scheduling conflict. New casting will be announced soon.

Roundabout's Associate Artist Kathleen Marshall will direct this one-night only special event. Roundabout welcomes back Kathleen following her Tony Award winning work directing and choregraphing Anything Goes and prior to that, her Tony- winning choreography for another Adler and Ross musical comedy - The Pajama Game (Tony Award, Best Revival). Ms. Gyllenhaal returns to following her acclaimed Broadway debut in The Real Thing, Danny Burstein returns following his Tony nominated performance in Cabaret and before that Talley's Folly, and Victoria Clark was last at Roundabout starring in The Marriage of Bette and Boo. Roundabout is thrilled to welcome legendary Ms. Goldberg into the family of Roundabout artists.

The Benefit Concert Reading will take place on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 7:30 PM at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Would you do ANYTHING to help your favorite baseball team win the pennant? In the Faustian baseball musical, Damn Yankees, Joe Boyd sells his soul to the devil to be the home run hitter that will guide his favorite team, the Washington Senators, to a win against those "Damn Yankees." Featuring the classical musical theatre standards, "Heart," "Two Lost Souls" and "Whatever Lola Wants", follow Joe in his quest to save his team...and his soul.

Proceeds from the Benefit Concert Reading of Damn Yankees support Roundabout Theatre Company's many programs and initiatives, including Education at Roundabout.

VIP, Benefactor and Producer tickets include admission to an exclusive cast party following the performance. Additional cast members and creative team will be announced soon. Generous underwriting support is provided by Roxanne and Scott Bok, Michael T. Cohen, Colliers International NY LLC, Kiendl and John Gordon, Tom and Kitty Patterson Kempner, Diane and Tom Tuft. Damn Yankees is sponsored by: Google. Golden Ram Imports is the wine sponsor for the evening.





