Breaking: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Announces Broadway Closing Date

The Tony-winning musical will end its run at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre just short of six years on Broadway.

BroadwayWorld has learned that Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will end its Broadway run on October 27th, 2019.

BEAUTIFUL began performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Nov. 21, 2013, and officially opened on Jan. 12, 2014. So, by the time the beloved musical ends its run, it will have run on Broadway for nearly six years. It will have played 60 preview and 2,418 regular performances, surpassing the original production of Annie and the landmark 1998 revival of Cabaret to become the 27th longest-running musical (and the 2nd longest running "bio-musical") in Broadway history.

Three-time Grammy Award nominated singer/songwriter Vanessa Carlton is currently starring as Carole King, while Evan Todd plays Gerry Goffin. Also leading the company are Jessica Keenan Wynn and Ben Jacoby as Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann. Liz Larsen is currently playing King's mother Genie Klein, a role which she originated on Broadway.

With a book by Tony and Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.

For five years, Beautiful, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Carole King musical, has thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

From the string of pop classics she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, Beautiful takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember - and a story you'll never forget.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (Ghostlight Records), the 2015 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on CD, digitally, and on vinyl.

The creative team of Beautiful also includes Derek McLane (Set Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Peter Kaczorowski (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Sidwell (Orchestrations and Music Arrangements), Jason Howland (Music Supervision), and John Miller (Music Coordination).





