Brandy and Rita Ora Set to Return for New DESCENDANTS Film

Brandy and Rita Ora will reprise their roles of Cinderella and the Queen of Hearts, respectively, in the fifth installment of the smash hit Disney Channel Original Movie “Descendants” franchise, officially titled “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.”

Before joining the "Descendants" franchise, Brandy previously appeared in Disney's Cinderella film alongside Paolo Montalban, Whitney Houston, Whoopi Goldberg, Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber, and more.

Also returning for the new movie is Montalban as King Charming and Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, making her the only actor to appear in all five “Descendants” films. “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” is currently in production and set to release in 2026 on Disney Channel and Disney+.

The full cast also features Kylie Cantrall as the Queen of Hearts’ daughter Red, Malia Baker as Cinderella’s daughter Chloe, Liamani Segura as Red’s sister Pink, Brendon Tremblay as Maddox Hatter’s son Max, Alexandro Byrd as Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Kiara Romero as Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel Hook, Joel Oulette as Robin Hood’s son Robbie, Zavien Garret as Dr. Facilier’s son Felix, Ryan McEwen and Dayton Paradis as the Smee Twins, Squirmy and Squeaky, and Leonardo Nam as the Mad Hatter’s son Maddox.

“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” explores what “happily ever after” really means for Red (Cantrall) and Chloe (Baker) following their time-traveling adventures in the 2024 hit film “Descendants: The Rise of Red.” Set primarily in present-day Wonderland with a host of new and familiar characters, this sequel delves into the warning at the end of the previous movie: There are consequences when you alter the fabric of time.

Kimmy Gatewood (“Muppets Mayhem”) directs with a script by co-executive producer Tamara Chestna (“Sneakerella”) and Dan Frey and Ru Sommer (“Descendants: The Rise of Red”). Returning to the franchise are executive producers Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh. Gatewood also serves as co-producer. EmmyⓇ Award-winning choreographer Emilio Dosal (“Wicked,” “Sneakerella”) will bring the brand-new music-and-dance sequences to life, which have become a beloved hallmark of the “Descendants” franchise.

“Descendants: The Rise of Red,” the first three “Descendants” films, the animated spinoff series “Descendants: Wicked World,” the animated special “Descendants: The Royal Wedding” and three “Descendants”-inspired music videos are currently available on Disney+.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of “Descendants,” which debuted on Disney Channel in July 2015. Since then, the franchise has dominated youth entertainment, with each of the first three films ranking as the most-watched cable movie of their year. In 2024, “Descendants: The Rise of Red” debuted on Disney+ as the most-watched original movie among Kids and Girls 6–11, sparking over 10 billion social impressions and inspiring a top Halloween costume. The franchise also boasts gold-certified soundtracks, multiple Billboard No. 1s, and 57+ books — including a four-time New York Times bestselling series. This summer, the “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour” will celebrate music from both hit franchises.