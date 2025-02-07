Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony Goldwyn & More to Join Vineyard Theatre 2025 Gala

The initial line-up of stars has been set for Vineyard Theatre's Annual Gala. The Gala will honor Emmy Award-winning actor and longtime Vineyard artist Joe Morton. The Gala will be held on Monday, February 24, 2025, beginning at 6:00 PM at the Edison Ballroom.



Performers and presenters will include Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Norm Lewis, Sally Murphy, Phylicia Rashad and Cornelius Eady with more to be announced soon. The evening’s entertainment will be directed by Reggie D. White with music direction by Vadim Feichtner.



At the Gala, Vineyard will toast two Vineyard champions: producer and Vineyard Board Member, Sally Horchow, and Craig A. Manzino, a Partner at Armanino and Vineyard Council Member. Both Sally and Craig have done much to support the Vineyard’s mission and artists.



is best known for his Emmy Award-winning role as Rowan / Eli Pope in Shonda Rhimes' groundbreaking series “Scandal.” He made his Broadway debut in Hair, earned a Tony Award nomination for the musical Raisin, and most recently portrayed the activist and comedian Dick Gregory to great acclaim in the play Turn Me Loose, for which he won the Lucille Lortel Award, among many others, including the NAACP Theatre Lifetime Achievement Award.



He has appeared in more than 70 films including The Brother From Another Planet (as The Brother), Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Speed, Of Mice and Men, Batman v. Superman and Justice League.



Morton also launched the series Inside the Black Box, spotlighting some of the most talented and influential Black artists in the entertainment industry. He will soon be seen in the new Fox comedy series “Going Dutch” opposite series star and executive producer Denis Leary.



Mr. Morton has collaborated with Vineyard Theatre on numerous projects over the past two decades. He starred alongside Sally Murphy in Cornelius Eady's award-winning Brutal Imagination, about the Susan Smith case; and conceived/directed a digital original cast production of Brutal Imagination online during the pandemic. He directed The Vineyard's production of Ben Snyder's History of the Word, and played James Baldwin in the Vineyard's acclaimed online series with The Commissary, Lessons in Survival, named among the New York Times Best Theatre of 2022. Among other collaborations over the years, he starred in Tyehimba Jess' Leadbelly for the Vineyard's Poetry/Theatre Project, served as a mentor to public high school students in the Vineyard's education programs, and is a proud member of The Vineyard's Board of Directors.