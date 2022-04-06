Brandon Victor Dixon, James Monroe Iglehart & More to Join The Stuttering Association for the Young Gala

SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young will host its 20th Annual Benefit Gala, live and in person, on Monday, May 9, 2022. The evening will begin at 6:00 PM at Tribeca 360˚, and will feature a performance and dinner. Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann are the Honorary Chairs and SNL's Heidi Gardner will host the Benefit Gala, honoring SAY's 2022 Budd Mayer Advocacy Award recipient BBDO. Recent recipients of honors from the organization include Thomas Kail, Joe Moglia, Kelli O'Hara, Jay Badame & Linda D'Alessandro, Marcia & Bill Withers, and George Springer.

The Gala performance, with Musical Direction by Everett Bradley, will feature special guests Brandon Victor Dixon, James Monroe Iglehart, Nicki Richards, and the kids of SAY sharing the stage. "We are so excited to bring the SAY Gala back in person and incredibly grateful to welcome Heidi Gardner as our host for the first time," says SAY's Executive Director, Noah Cornman.

Heidi Gardner is an accomplished actress, comedian, and writer, currently in her fifth season as a principal cast member of NBC's Saturday Night Live, and a longtime friend and supporter of SAY. Her advocacy and allyship run deep, and her dedication to young people who stutter is inspiring. Heidi has joined the SAY family for a number of events, including Paul Rudd's Annual All-Star Bowling Benefit, as well as SAY's 'Under One Moon' Virtual Benefit.

"SAY means the world to me. It's an opportunity to meet the coolest, most inspiring kids in the world. I always walk away with a heart that's grown three sizes." - Heidi Gardner

SAY's 20th Annual Benefit Gala will honor Budd Mayer Advocacy Award recipient BBDO, the award-winning global marketing communications agency and creative boutique. BBDO's dedication to philanthropy and advocacy led them to partner with SAY on the powerful new PSA, 'In the Spotlight'. BBDO was instrumental in securing SAY's September 2021 feature on NBC's TODAY Show. The segment was an insightful profile of Camp SAY, highlighting what makes SAY's annual 2-week summer camp such a special and transformative experience for kids and teens who stutter. "SAY is so proud to celebrate the dynamic partnership that created 'In the Spotlight' by honoring BBDO with the 2022 Budd Mayer Advocacy Award at our 20th Annual Gala,' adds Cornman.

"As a person who stutters, it was an amazing opportunity to work with SAY, who's leading the way in empowering kids who stutter all over the world. These kids are the future and deserve to grow up in a society where they are represented correctly and know that their voice matters." - Aaron Marshall, Copywriter, BBDO

This year's SAY Gala will take place on the first day of National Stuttering Awareness Week, running from May 9-15, 2022. NSAW was conceived to shine a global light on stuttering, a complex fluency disorder that touches over 70 million people worldwide, including 5% of all children. "Hosting our 2022 Gala during National Stuttering Awareness Week is an auspicious opportunity to amplify stuttering awareness and acceptance and to share the powerful voices of young people who stutter with the world," states Travis Robertson, Vice President of SAY & Director of Camp SAY.

Proceeds from the 20th Annual Benefit Gala will help SAY provide vital programming for kids and teens who stutter, including Camp SAY, Camp SAY Across the USA, Speech Therapy, Confident Voices, and Washington DC-based, SAY: DC. "The funds raised by our Annual Gala help keep SAY's programming available to every child who stutters, regardless of financial constraints. That is SAY's essential and important legacy, and the need is compelling," Robertson notes.

SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides support, advocacy, and life-changing experiences for young people who stutter, ages 3-25. For over 20 years, SAY has offered comprehensive and innovative programs that address the physical, social, and emotional impacts of stuttering. Through summer camp, regional day camps, speech therapy, and creative arts programming, SAY builds a community of acceptance, friendship, and encouragement where young people who stutter can develop the confidence and communication skills they need to thrive. To date, no child has ever been turned away due to a family's inability to pay.

To learn more about SAY's 20th Annual Benefit Gala and to purchase tickets, tables, and sponsorship packages, visit SAY.org/gala2022 or contact Noah Cornman at 646.403.3514 or Noah@SAY.org.