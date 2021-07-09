Brandon Victor Dixon & Heidi Blickenstaff Join COMPOSERS IN CONVERSATION with John Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Vineyard Theatre's 2021 Gala Series will culminate in an intimate conversation between legendary musical theatre composers John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago, The Vineyard's The Scottsboro Boys) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights, Hamilton). Brandon Victor Dixon and Heidi Blickenstaff will join previously announced artists including Mandy Gonzalez, Bryonha Marie Parham, and George Salazar, to perform favorite selections from Mr. Kander and Mr. Miranda's songbooks, as the two men also share insights about their unique writing processes. The "Pay-What-You-Can" virtual event will debut on Thursday, July 22 at 7pm ET, with on-demand access available through Sunday, July 25 at 11:59pm ET.



The event is directed by Jen Bender with musical direction by Macy Schmidt.



All proceeds from this special benefit event will directly support The Vineyard's artistic and education programs and re-opening plans, with "Pay-What-You-Can" tickets. To learn more, purchase tickets, or make a donation, please visit www.vineyardtheatre.org/composers-in-conversation. You can also reach out to The Vineyard's Box Office Monday-Friday 1PM-6PM at boxoffice@vineyardtheatre.org or by phone at 646-931-4711.



Viewing options include the ability to chat with fellow audience members during the Live Watch Party premiere on Thursday, July 22 at 7pm ET, with on-demand access beginning following the premiere through Sunday, July 25 at 11:59pm ET.



This Community Event is the final installment in The Vineyard's 2021 Gala Series: The Tasting Room. Between May and June 2021, Vineyard Theatre offered a series of intimate virtual conversations with prolific figures spanning multiple sectors - a wide range of thinkers and creators who spoke candidly about what it means to contribute to the cultural life of our country before, during, and beyond our current moment.



These conversations have been presented as The Vineyard's innovative alternative to their annual in-person gala, with all proceeds directly supporting the theatre's ongoing artistic and education programs, sustained operations, and reopening plans.