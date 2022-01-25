Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO to Begin Filming in May

Bradley Cooper has confirmed that his upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro, is set to begin filming in May. Cooper will direct and star in the upcoming film, also featuring Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre, Bernstein's wife.

Cooper revealed the update during an episode of Variety's Actors on Actors. The film is currently set for a Netflix release with Cooper also writing the script with Josh Singer, who shared the Best Original Screenplay Oscar with Tom McCarthy for Spotlight. Cooper is producing with Fred Berner, Amy Durning, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese.

Spielberg was originally attached to direct the film, but Cooper had requested to direct the project himself, revealing in the interview that he asked Spielberg, "I always felt like I could play a conductor, but may I research the material and see if I can write it and direct it? Would you let me do that?"

Cooper takes on this project after completing his 2018 directorial debut on A Star Is Born, in which he stars with Lady Gaga for Warner Bros. He can currently be seen in Guillermo Del Torro's Nightmare Alley. Cooper is also known for the romantic comedy-drama Silver Linings Playbook , the black comedy crime film American Hustle, and the biopic American Sniper.

For his work in these films, Cooper was nominated for Academy Awards-two for Best Actor, one for Best Supporting Actor, and one for Best Picture. Cooper became the tenth actor to receive an Academy Award nomination in three consecutive years. In 2014, he portrayed Joseph Merrick in a Broadway revival of The Elephant Man, garnering a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play. Also starting in 2014, he became known for his voice role as Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Leonard Bernstein famed from his long tenure as the music director of the New York Philharmonic, from his conducting of concerts with most of the world's leading orchestras, and from his music for West Side Story, Peter Pan, Candide, Wonderful Town, On the Town, On the Waterfront, his Mass, and a range of other compositions, including three symphonies and many shorter chamber and solo works.

Bernstein was the first conductor to give a series of television lectures on classical music, starting in 1954 and continuing until his death. He was a skilled pianist, often conducting piano concertos from the keyboard. As a composer he wrote in many styles encompassing symphonic and orchestral music, ballet, film and theatre music, choral works, opera, chamber music and pieces for the piano. Many of his works are regularly performed around the world, although none has matched the tremendous popular and critical success of West Side Story.

