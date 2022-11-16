Braata Productions to Present Queens Christmas Grand Market: A Caribbean Celebration in December

Braata Productions, in association with Councilwoman Selvena N. Brooks-Powers and Assemblyman Brian Cunningham, has announced the annual Queens Christmas Grand Market: A Caribbean Celebration will be held on Saturday, December 10 at Merrick Academy Charter School, 136-25 218th Street, Queens at 5:30pm with a concert at 7pm. Come join the festivities and enjoy exciting ambiance, music, dancing, and lively company. Tickets are $20 for children and seniors, $25 for adults in advance, and $30 for adults at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/ym2ur46s.

This holiday season marks the first year that Braata will host three markets, in three different boroughs. After launching one market in Queens in 2013, they added a Brooklyn market in 2017, and one in the Bronx in 2019. The Grand Market is a longstanding tradition in Jamaica that takes place after the usual Christmas morning service or on the eve of Christmas Day. The whole community will be out in their numbers participating in a variety of games and competitions for all ages. Lots of gifts, including many toys, will be on sale from brightly decorated stalls, there is food and drink in abundance, and a great time will be had by the entire family throughout the day.

The additional markets will be held on Sunday, December 11 at Harry S. Truman High School, 750 Baychester Avenue, Bronx at 4:30pm with a concert at 6pm, and on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Medgar Evers College, 1650 Bedford Ave Brooklyn, at 4:30pm with a concert at 6pm.

"As the only organization bringing Caribbean cultural experiences like this to New Yorkers, we're thrilled to have added a third borough to reach even more people this winter," said Andrew Clarke, Founder & Executive Driector, Braata Productions. "We're expanding this Jamaican tradition to include other Caribbean islands. This year is the 60th anniversary of independence for Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago, so the events will particularly highlight those country's cultures."

Come check out the vendors, the museum display, and then enjoy a festive concert. Hosted by Dahlia Harris, the markets will all feature performances by Jodian Pantry (Jamaica), Denise Belfon (Trinidad & Tobago), Braata Folk Singers, Jonkanoo Parade, and many more.

Christmas Grand Market is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. This program is also supported, in part by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in Partnership with the New City Council, Councilwoman Selvena N. Brooks-Powers, and Assemblyman Brian Cunningham.

About Braata Productions

Braata is a Jamaican colloquial term meaning 'more,' which is what this company aspires to do -- give its supporters and audiences something more at all times. Started by actor/singer Andrew Clarke in May 2009, the goal for Braata has always been to provide entertainment and education to our patrons and give voice to diverse experiences, performers, writers and directors. We aim to authentically represent the culture of the Caribbean islands and to prioritize cultivating and re-telling Caribbean stories and legends for generations to come.

Braata is dedicated to giving Caribbean and Caribbean-American artistes a platform through which to showcase their work and talents. Braata seeks to define its position as one of the leading performing arts organizations in New York City. We maintain strong ties to the community and have a reputation for artistic excellence, educational innovation, and fiscal responsibility.

Allowing immigrants' voices a chance for creative expression, our principle activities include theatre, music, and folk arts, in addition to education and community outreach. These activities take us on engagements outside of the 5 boroughs of NYC to Connecticut, Rochester, and Boston to name a few. Braata's goal is to rekindle an appreciation for Caribbean culture & heritage amongst Caribbeans and non-Caribbeans alike by engaging community members in New York and surrounding areas. For more information, visit braataproductions.org.