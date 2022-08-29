Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Topdog/Underdog
Box Office for TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at the John Golden Theatre on Broadway Opens Tomorrow

Topdog/Underdog stars Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Aug. 29, 2022  

The box office for Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, will open on Tuesday, August 30 at 10am at the John Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

The 20th Anniversary Production will be directed by Tony Award-winner KENNY LEON and star Emmy Award-winner YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee COREY HAWKINS (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth). The Golden Theatre box office will be open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm. The strictly limited 16-week engagement will begin previews on Tuesday, September 27th and will officially open on Thursday, October 20th.

SUZAN-LORI PARKS' TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II), names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

SUZAN-LORI PARKS' Topdog/Underdog will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Justin Ellington. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis. Kamra A. Jacobs is the Production Stage Manager. The production is being produced by David Stone, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Marc Platt, Debra Martin Chase, and the Shubert Organization.




