Box Office at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre is Now Open For SIX on Broadway

The Brooks Atkinson Theatre box office (256 W 47th St, NYC) is now open for the Broadway production of SIX, the musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, which will resume performances on Friday, September 17, 2021. SIX will celebrate its long-awaited official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

In celebration of the box office opening, treats from Queensyard Restaurant, Café and Bar will be given out at the box office for a limited time starting at 10AM tomorrow (Thursday, August 19), while supplies last. Queensyard Restaurant, Café and Bar is located in The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards (20 Hudson Yards).

The Broadway cast will feature Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast will also include Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke, and new cast member Keirsten Hodgens.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."

SIX has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, across the UK and Australia. SIX is currently on-stage at the Lyric Theatre in London's West End and on a UK tour. In the U.S. SIX will also launch the U.S. National Tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show will run at the CIBC Theatre in 2022.

SIX is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX and The Brooks Atkinson Theatre will follow New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

For performances through October 31, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Exceptions are being made for children under 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination. These guests must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time.

To learn more about Broadway's commitment to a safe and responsible return for their audience, visit www.broadwaybrighter.com.