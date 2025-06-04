Bonnie Milligan, Taran Killam and More to Star in THE BAD NEWS BEARS, A MUSICAL Reading

The new musical adaptation is written by Brian Feinstein and Eric Garcia.
The next developmental reading of The Bad News Bears, A Musical will take place Thursday, June 5 and Friday, June 6 at Open Jar Studios in NYC. Based on the beloved, 1976 hit Paramount Pictures film, the new musical adaptation is written by multi-award winner Brian Feinstein (Mimi Le Duck) and Eric Garcia (Netflix’s “Kaleidoscope” creator, showrunner & executive producer) and directed by Sherri Eden Barber (Hamilton – Resident Director And Peggy tour).
This team still sucks -- but now they sing! Based on the classic film with a screenplay by Bill Lancaster, The Bad News Bears follows a washed-up baseball player who takes a job coaching a ragtag team of Little League misfits, including his ex-stepdaughter, and winds up finding victory not on the field, but in accepting and embracing their own quirky imperfections.
The cast of the reading stars Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo) as Karen Turner, Taran Killam (Spamalot, “Saturday Night Live”) as Morris Buttermaker, Ava Briglia (Matilda, The Ferryman) as Amanda Wurlitzer, Ryann Redmond (Bring it On, Frozen) as Mika Engleberg, Kevin Pariseau (The Heart of Rock and Roll) as Jerry Cleveland, Bryan Fenkart (Memphis) as Jim McKeever, Fernell Hogan (The Prom) as Ahmad Rahim, Pablo Laucerica (Dear Evan Hansen Nat’l Tour) as Miguel Aguilar, Julian Lerner (Zombies 4) as Tanner Boyle, Yando Lopez (Wicked) as Rodrigo Aguilar, Daniel Marconi (Sweeney Todd) as Rudy Lancaster, Larry Saperstein (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) as Alfred Ogilvie, Cole Tyler Thompson (Into the Woods) as Timmy Lupus, Oscar Williams (Fun Home) as Kelly Leak, and ensemble members Alex Branton (Mrs Doubtfire 1st Nat’l Tour), Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Hairspray), Dwayne Clark (Paradise Square), and Rheaume Crenshaw (Caroline or Change).
The reading features music direction by Makulumy Alexander-Hills, production stage management by Charles M. Turner III (Eureka Day), casting by Geoff Josselson C.S.A (Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods), general management by ShowTown Theatricals (Parade, Just For Us), and is executive produced by Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott of ShowTown Productions (Oh, Mary!. Into the Woods)
Released in 1976, The Bad News Bears film starred Walter Matthau and Tatum O'Neal, received wide critical acclaim and was a box office success. The film was followed by two sequels, a television series, and a 2005 film remake.
