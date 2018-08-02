Bonnie Milligan, John Riddle & More Join Lineup for BACKSTAGE BITE: LIVE This Sunday!

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch

Straight from BroadwayWorld's hit web series, Katie Lynch brings BACKSTAGE BITE: LIVE to The Green Room 42 stage along with some of your favorite Broadway Stars!

Known for her energetic and joyous energy, Lynch's live show promises to brings loads of hilarious stories, a little bit of southern charm, a few baking tips and, of course, lots of puns! Directed by Jeffrey Vizcaino and Daniel Dunlow, Lynch's show is a delicious musical event packed full of today's biggest and brightest Broadway singers dishing their favorite backstage stories while creating treats for the audiences' ears AND stomachs!

Appearing on Sunday August 5th at 9:30pm: Ruby Lewis (Paramour, Marilyn!), Mykal Kilgore (Songs for a New World, Motown, Hair), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), John Riddle (Frozen, The Visit) and Ali Ewoldt (Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, King and I). Tickets available here.







