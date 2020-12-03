Bobby Conte Thornton to Celebrate ALONG THE WAY Album Release With In-Person and Streamed Concert

Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale, Company) will celebrate the release of his debut album "Along The Way", available digitally on Broadway Records, with an in-person and streamed concert this Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 7pm at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center in Gateway, Montana, at an altitude of 7500 feet. Tickets to the concert, which will also be streamed, can be obtained at https://warrenmillerpac.org/event/an-evening-with-bobby-conte-thornton/. For each streaming ticket sold, double the amount will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Bobby will be joined by acclaimed musical director James Sampliner on piano, and Michael Steele on acoustic and electric bass.

The Company stars' album charts the journey of a young person slowly ridding himself of his societal ignorance as he strives to carve his own path in this terrifying world. Through a series of relationships, he reflects on the profound joy, heartbreak and good humor experienced in the pursuit of love, success and connection. And perhaps comes to the understanding that it's not the mistakes that define one's life, but how that individual chooses to learn, evolve and live on through those missteps out of brutal honesty, unconditional love and kindness.

This story is scored by an eclectic array of songs, all re-imagined and orchestrated multi-faceted conductor/musician and producer, James Sampliner. From classic orchestral Broadway ("Time Heals Everything") to funkified Sondheim ("Everybody Says Don't"), from acoustic folk ("Here, There and Everywhere") to gospel rat pack ("That's Life"), from swinging mambo ("She Loves Me") to 90's R&B ("Me and Mrs. Jones"), from Brahms meets Berlin ("How Deep Is the Ocean?") to Steely Dan meets Pasek & Paul ("Along the Way") - this record strives to subvert expectation and surprise the listener at every turn, all in the service of lyric-driven storytelling.

"Along The Way" is available on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and all digital platforms.

Bobby Conte Thornton is a New York-based actor and singer who made his Broadway debut originating the role of Calogero in A Bronx Tale, directed by Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks. He returned to Broadway this spring singing "Another Hundred People" as PJ in Marianne Elliott's gender-bended revival of Company. Other New York stage credits include My Fair Lady directed by Michael Arden and Starting Here, Starting Now directed by its lyricist, Richard Maltby, Jr. A graduate of the musical theatre department at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance, BCT starred as Danny Zuko in Grease at Paper Mill Playhouse and Enjolras in Les Misérables at The Muny while pursing his BFA. He subsequently trained in London at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Upon graduation, his regional stage credits include the new musical Last Days of Summer at George Street Playhouse, Two River Theater's all-male A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, the world premiere co-production of Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors at McCarter Theatre Center and Cleveland Play House, and three seasons at The Muny, including the regional premiere of Jersey Boys and revised adaptation of Lerner & Loewe's Paint Your Wagon. BCT made his feature film debut in If Beale Street Could Talk, adapted and directed by Barry Jenkins. Television credits include "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Madam Secretary" and "The Code". His debut studio album, Along the Way, is based off his acclaimed solo cabaret, Blame It on My Youth, which premiered at the historic Venetian Room in the Fairmont San Francisco prior to a sold-out engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below. A native of San Francisco, California, BCT is grateful to be quarantining in Montana. Follow @bobby_conte.

