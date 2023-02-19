Bloomingdale School of Music Appoints Saxophonist Daniel Bennett to Lead The Jazz Program

Bloomingdale School of Music (NYC) has appointed saxophonist Daniel Bennett as Director of Jazz Studies. Daniel Bennett will lead two adult jazz ensembles and a youth jazz ensemble. Daniel Bennett will also produce an ongoing Jazz lecture series and Jazz festival.

"It's a wonderful place to learn Jazz! Our students learn the history and style of this music. Every ensemble performs in our concert hall," said Daniel Bennett. The UK Jazz Journal called Daniel Bennett "an outspoken voice of hope" during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Boston Globe described Bennett's music as "a mix of Jazz, Folk and Minimalism."

Bennett's advocacy for new music has guided his work as a jazz educator. "We live in a complex world. I love sharing my hybrid musical approach with jazz students at BSM," said Daniel Bennett.

The Bloomingdale School of Music was founded in 1964 as a cultural hub for high quality music education. Bloomingdale School of Music serves over 800 students every week at their historic brownstone location. The school was recently renovated on syndicated 'George to the Rescue' (NBC TV).

Bloomingdale School of Music is located at 323 West 108th Street in New York City. For more information, visit www.bsmny.org.