Bloomingdale School Of Music to Present DANCE IN THE LIGHT

Bloomingdale School of Music will present Dance in the Light, a free faculty concert on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 7pm ET, livestreamed from their Upper West Side brownstone. The evening will enchant audiences with a program of sonorous joy featuring some of the most charming and popular Baroque music ever written, performed on period instruments by members the New York-based ensemble Dorian Baroque. Performing are Margalit Cantor on the baroque cello, Marina Fragoulis on the baroque violin, and Adam Cockerham on the theorbo. For over 20 years Bloomingdale has presented its faculty, as well as guest artists, in concerts including classical music, jazz, and world music. This FREE concert series has established itself a vital part of the musical life of the Upper West Side. Visit the event page for more information and to RSVP for access to the stream: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/faculty-concert-dance-in-the-light-tickets-291857753397.

Let us rest our heavy minds in sonorous joy with some of the most charming baroque music ever written. When chaos is at hand, music and dance prevail. The program for the evening includes:

Piva from Libro Quarto d'Intavolatura di Chitarone (1640)

by Giovanni Girolamo Kapsberger (1580-1651)

Violin Sonata Op.4 No.1 "La Bernabea"

by Giovanni Antonio Pandolfi Mealli (ca 1630 - ca 1669)

Selections from Intavolatura di liuto, et di chitarrone, libro primo (1623)

Toccata V

Tenore detto il Mercatello

Corrente detto Nasazzo fatta sopra il Mercatello

by Alessandro Piccinini (1566-1638)

Passacaglia

​​Ciaccona

by Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber (1644-1704)

Margalit Cantor (cello/baroque cello) performs on both modern and baroque cello locally and abroad. She has collaborated on many period performances with Dorian Baroque, Project Amadeus, Early Music New York, American Baroque Orchestra, and the New York Baroque Dance Company, along with Rachel Barton-Pine and the Chicago Children's Chorus. Margalit has also been an artist on the Gotham Early Music Series Midtown Concerts, NYC, and the New York Public Library Performing Arts Concert Series. She served as principal cellist with the DiCapo Opera Orchestra, and performed with the Charleston Symphony, along with the AIMS Festival Opera Orchestra in Graz, Austria for many years. She also had the opportunity to perform Vivaldi's rarely heard D Major Cello Concerto, RV 404, as soloist with Ensemble 212. She is a passionate educator, serving on the faculty of Bloomingdale School of Music and as artistic director of A4TY: Album for the Young, Student Composing Project.

Marina Fragoulis enjoys a diverse career on both baroque and modern violins, and is the founder and artistic director of Dorian Baroque, a Queens-based early music organization that presents orchestral, chamber, and opera performances on period instruments. She has appeared with NYS Baroque, REBEL, and the Queens Consort, and is a member of SIREN Baroque, the Cecilia's Chorus & Orchestra, the New England Symphonic Ensemble, and the Symphony of Westchester. Marina has performed recitals at Gracie Mansion and the Greek Orthodox Archdioceses and has collaborated with members of the Berlin Philharmonic and I Cameristi di Fiesole at the Harmonia Mundi Festival in Italy. Marina is a graduate of the Mannes College of Music where she was a student of David Nadien. dorianbaroque.org

Early music artist Adam Cockerham specializes in theorbo, lute and baroque guitar. Beginning his performance career as a classical guitarist, he then gravitated toward historical plucked strings, preferring the collaborative opportunities of chamber music from the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries. As an accompanist and continuo player, Cockerham has performed with numerous ensembles in New York and San Francisco. He founded voice and plucked string duo Jarring Sounds with mezzo-soprano Danielle Reutter-Harrah, and helped form chamber ensemble Voyage Sonique. Beyond chamber music, Cockerham concentrates on 17th-century Italian opera and has been involved in numerous modern world premiere performances with companies such as Innsbrucker Festwochen der Alten Musik and Ars Minerva. Cockerham earned his doctorate from the Juilliard School.

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/