Bloomingdale School Of Music Virtual Summer Music Classes Begin July 6

Bloomingdale School of Music offers Ready, Set, Summer (Online)! virtual music classes over an eight-week summer session beginning July 6, 2020. Bloomingdale classes aim to educate students and instill discipline, fun and a passion for self-expression through music through high-quality instruction throughout the year.

This summer in particular, Bloomingdale offers options for early childhood learners, K-12 students, and adults, in addition to opportunities for intergenerational learning and classes where no prior musical experience is necessary. The School also offers virtual ensembles. To register and learn more, visit www.bsmny.org/classes/.

In compliance with New York City/State mandates, Bloomingdale School of Music will be completely virtual this Summer and will continue to offer online learning options only, as The School has done successfully since the onset of the pandemic, pivoting seamlessly from entirely in-person learning, to more than 88% participation in virtual classes.

"Our 2020 Summer programming includes something for everyone, regardless of age or level of ability, and was designed specifically for an online music experience," said Laura Gravino, Director of Education. "Our outstanding faculty has created new courses to engage non-musicians and trained professionals alike, designed to help make this summer a time to learn and to enjoy. Limited financial means are never a barrier at Bloomingdale; scholarships and financial aid are available during our summer session, as they are throughout the year."

Access to music education for all has been Bloomingdale School of Music's hallmark since its founding over 50 years ago. Bloomingdale works with its students to eliminate barriers to quality music education. Financial aid is key in many cases. Over the past decade alone, Bloomingdale has awarded more than $2 million in tuition assistance and aided thousands of families.

MUSIC CLASSES FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD

Baby's & Toddler's First Music Class

The first of Bloomingdale's Early Childhood Music classes, this course introduces the world of music to babies and toddlers.

Family Musical Adventures

Preschool age students explore the sounds and sights of music through responsive listening, imaginative play, movement and dancing, and song memorization.

Music and Movement

This class focuses on singing and dancing and introduces children to playing hand percussion instruments.

Musical Adventures

In this class students unleash their creative potential and develop more advanced musical skills through song, creative movement, listening, and playing percussion instruments.

Online Dalcroze Class

Bloomingdale's Dalcroze specialist Aaron Butler will present an online experience like no other for students ages 2 to 5.

Sing Along with Miss Patti | Online Drop-In Class

Join our Patti Onorato as we sing, dance, and play along to all of your child's favorite tunes!

Travel the World Through Music

Every culture has its own rich repertoire of beautiful music. Bloomingdale flute faculty Tereasa Payne invites young participants to explore sounds from around the world through music, movement and dance.

MUSIC CLASSES FOR CHILDREN K-12

Jazz Improv Workshop

Students will develop their own musical language through the study of classic jazz repertoire and modern music.

Music Theory for Children - Ages 8-12

Music Theory is a hands-on investigation into the fabric of music leading to a fluency in the language of music.

Music Theory for Children - Ages 13-17

Music Theory is a hands-on investigation into the fabric of music leading to a fluency in the language of music.

Opera 101

Vocal faculty member Rachel Querreveld, leads a new and enchanting 4-week course designed to give students an insight to the world of opera.

Summer Guitar Symposium

The BSM Guitar Symposium is an online immersive program offering guitar students the opportunity to participate in an intensive and performance-focused learning experience. T

Summer Performance Class

Improve your performances by learning both the skills needed for impeccable presentation and methods to put them into practice.

MUSIC CLASSES FOR ADULTS

A Rough Guide to Jazz History

Bloomingdale percussion faculty, Douglas Marriner, leads this eight-week lecture course designed to inspire a greater appreciation for jazz throughout a variety of developmental periods.

A Rough Guide to World Percussion

Bloomingdale percussion faculty, Douglas Marriner, leads this eight-week lecture course designed to inspire a greater appreciation for the history, development, and styles of world percussion throughout a variety of cultures and time periods.

Adult Theory Class

The Adult Theory Class is a directed study in Music Theory for students wishing to gain a full and complete "working" knowledge of the subject.

Dalcroze for Adults

Move, Listen, Enjoy. This is a unique and dynamic education in music that uses movement to connect what the ear hears with what the mind knows.

French Music for a Summer Evening

Bloomingdale Resident Teaching Artist, Marc Peloquin, leads this four-week lecture course designed to inspire a greater appreciation for music throughout a variety of musical styles.

Mozart in the City

Bloomingdale Resident Teaching Artist, Marc Peloquin, leads this four-week lecture course designed to inspire a greater appreciation for music throughout a variety of musical styles.

Music Appreciation Class Series

Bloomingdale Resident Teaching Artist, Marc Peloquin, leads a series of 4-week music courses designed to give students a basic understanding of music and inspire an appreciation for music through a variety of musical styles.

Summer Flute Choir

Join this welcoming, fun, and supportive ensemble of flutists! Weekly practice together gives flutists of all ages the chance to explore flute ensemble repertoire.

Summer Jazz Ensemble

The jazz ensemble is a place where students can explore music in the jazz tradition, particularly bebop, post-bop, latin and Brazilian styles.

World Music 101: Through the Voice of the Flute

Tereasa Payne invites you to explore how flutes are used around the world to communicate, connect, and create a sense of belonging.

In the words of life-long student Daisy Roberts, one of Bloomingdale's more than 600 students, "323 West 108th Street is more than a music school. It's a community, a family, a home. I don't think I'd be the musician I am today without Bloomingdale. It's nurtured me as I grew up, helped me develop as a person, and changed me for the better. So thank you, Bloomingdale. I couldn't have done it without you."

