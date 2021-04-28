Bloomingdale School Of Music Registration Open For Summer Classes

Bloomingdale School of Music will offer virtual and in-person music classes for the summer season beginning July 5, 2021. Bloomingdale classes aim to educate students and instill discipline, fun and a passion for self-expression through music through high-quality instruction throughout the year. Music has the power to change lives and the curriculum is designed to reflect this philosophy. The School offers classes for a variety of instruments and for every type of student at all skill levels, as well as virtual ensembles. To register and learn more, visit bsmny.org/classes/summer2021.

Bloomingdale School of Music will be offering blended summer learning. The theory, lecture, and ensemble classes will remain virtual, and there will be options for both in-person and virtual private lessons, early childhood classes, as well as in-person week-long summer workshops. Since the onset of the pandemic, The School has successfully conducted virtual classes, having pivoted seamlessly to nearly 90% participation in virtual classes from previously entirely in-person learning.

For an early bird discount, register now and pay in full by April 30 to receive a 10% discount on your tuition.

"Our 2021 spring programming is meant to be accessible for all with convenience in mind for all levels and ages," said Laura Gravino, Director of Education. "We offer classes for early childhood learners, K-12 students, and adults, in addition to opportunities for intergenerational learning and classes where no prior musical experience is necessary. Limited financial means are never a barrier at Bloomingdale; scholarships and financial aid are available during our spring semester, as they are throughout the year."

Access to music education for all has been Bloomingdale School of Music's hallmark since its founding over 50 years ago. Bloomingdale works with its students to eliminate barriers to quality music education in an inclusive manner that translates well to an online experience with faculty. Financial aid is key in many cases as well. Over the past decade alone, Bloomingdale has awarded more than $2 million in tuition assistance and aided thousands of families.