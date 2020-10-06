Bloomingdale School Of Music Offers Free Trials Of Virtual Fall Music Classes Through October 9

Bloomingdale School of Music is offering a free trial period to participate in up to three 30-minute virtual music classes for its fall semester.

Bloomingdale classes aim to educate students and instill discipline, fun and a passion for self-expression through music through high-quality instruction throughout the year. This fall in particular, Bloomingdale will offer options for early childhood learners, K-12 students, and adults, in addition to opportunities for intergenerational learning and classes where no prior musical experience is necessary. The School also offers virtual ensembles. To sign up for up to three free online classes, visit https://www.bsmny.org/classes/fall-2020/.

Bloomingdale School of Music will be completely virtual this fall and will continue to offer online learning options only, as The School has done successfully since the onset of the pandemic, pivoting seamlessly from entirely in-person learning, to more nearly 90% participation in virtual classes.

"Our 2020 fall programming includes something for everyone, regardless of age or level of ability, and was designed specifically for an online music experience," said Laura Gravino, Director of Education. "Our outstanding faculty has created new courses to engage non-musicians and trained professionals alike, designed to help make this fall a flexible and reliable time to learn and to enjoy. Limited financial means are never a barrier at Bloomingdale; scholarships and financial aid are available during our fall semester, as they are throughout the year."

Access to music education for all has been Bloomingdale School of Music's hallmark since its founding over 50 years ago. Bloomingdale works with its students to eliminate barriers to quality music education in an inclusive manner that translates well to an online experience with faculty. Financial aid is key in many cases as well. Over the past decade alone, Bloomingdale has awarded more than $2 million in tuition assistance and aided thousands of families.



BSM will offer five days of Early Childhood class options, including options for the whole family to join in on the activity. BSM will continue to offer classes based in Dalcroze Theory, Music and Movement and Orff Instrument classes.

BSM will offer over 20 lecture classes for students of all ages this fall. These classes are great for students new to music education with no instrument or private lesson experience, and also for those with one or many years of practice behind them. Topics include Female Composers Throughout Music History, Música Americana: Alternative Repertoire South of the Rio Grande, Vocal Percussion and Rhythm Workshop, Songwriting Workshop, Music Business Essentials and Music Software learning experiences. Many of these classes are for students aged 14 to adult and will include mixed intergenerational groups.

=BSM is excited to have three complete yearlong levels of theory to explore for students between the ages of 8 and 18. For adults, BSM will continue with its popular Intro to Theory. '

MUSIC CLASSES FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD

Baby's & Toddler's First Music Class

The first of Bloomingdale's Early Childhood Music classes, this course introduces the world of music to babies and toddlers.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/babys-first-music-class/

Dalcroze Class

Bloomingdale's Dalcroze specialist Aaron Butler will present an online experience like no other for students ages 2 to 5.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/dalcroze-class/

Family Musical Adventures

Preschool age students explore the sounds and sights of music through responsive listening, imaginative play, movement and dancing, and song memorization.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/family-musical-adventures/

Morning Music Makers First Half

Join Miss Patti for a weekly class while you're home together. Classes will be limited to 4 families participating, the experience will be tailored to the participating children.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/morning-music-makers-first-half/

Music and Movement

This class focuses on singing and dancing and introduces children to playing hand percussion instruments.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/music-and-movement/

LECTURE CLASSES

A Rough Guide to Jazz History

Bloomingdale percussion faculty, Douglas Marriner, leads this eight-week lecture course designed to inspire a greater appreciation for jazz throughout a variety of developmental periods.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/children/a-rough-guide-to-jazz-history/

A Rough Guide to World Percussion

Bloomingdale percussion faculty, Douglas Marriner, leads this eight-week lecture course designed to inspire a greater appreciation for the history, development, and styles of world percussion throughout a variety of cultures and time periods.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/adults/a-rough-guide-to-world-percussion/

Adventures in Musical Form

The idea of Form is one of the most fundamental, yet one of the most elusive in the study of music. We take a survey of musical forms from a wide range of genres and time periods, and discuss their role in the music.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/adults/adventures-in-musical-form/

Brass Unbound

A whirlwind global tour of the "secret children of the colonial brass band," discovering brass band music around the globe not just as music, but in unique social, political, and cultural contexts.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/adults/brass-unbound/

Female Composers Throughout Music History

Female Composers throughout Music History will explore the history of females in composition, providing specific study on selected composers and listening examples to be discussed in depth.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/adults/female-composers-throughout-music-history/

GarageBand: Composing and Recording Music

This course aims to teach students how to unlock their creativity as budding composers by teaching them the tools and basics of computer audio.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/adults/garageband-composing-and-recording-music/

Great Pianists of the 20th Century

Dive deeper into the piano world, get to know important pianists and influencers. Great Pianists of the 20th Century will be a fascinating journey through music history and an exploration of fascinating personalities that have shaped music and piano playing.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/adults/great-pianists-of-the-20th-century/

Intro to Violin for Adults

In this engaging twelve-week online workshop you'll learn the basics of violin playing. We'll learn technique and fundamental elements through popular tunes, and basic music reading.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/adults/introduction-to-violin/

Jazz Improv Workshop

Students will develop their own musical language through the study of classic jazz repertoire and modern music.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/children/jazz-improv-workshop/

Manuscript: Create Your Own Music Scores!

If students ever wanted to write your own music or participated in A4TY before, this is the chance to learn how to use a free computer score platform to create anything from instrumental solos to a full symphony!

https://www.bsmny.org/class/adults/manuscript-create-your-own-music-scores/

Music Business Essentials

This course covers the Music Business topics of Copyright, Music Contracts, Recorded Music Operations, and Artist Management.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/adults/music-business-essentials/

Música Americana: Alternative Repertoire South of the Rio Grande

A practical workshop on a broad range of Latin American repertoire.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/children/musica-americana/

Music Appreciation Series: How to Listen to Music

Bloomingdale Resident Teaching Artist, Marc Peloquin, leads a series of 4-week music courses designed to give students a basic understanding of music and inspire an appreciation for music through a variety of musical styles.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/adults/music-appreciation-class-series/

New York Story

We will experience nearly 120 years of music, explore the inspiring and dynamic New York classical music scene.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/adults/new-york-story/

Performance Class

Improve your performances by learning both the skills needed for impeccable presentation and methods to put them into practice. Students with prior experience on their instrument welcome.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/children/virtual-performance-class/

Songwriting Workshop

This course explores modern lyric writing techniques and song from. Through various exercises, students will compose a number of original lyrics throughout the course.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/adults/songwriting-workshop/

Vocal Percussion and Rhythm Workshop

Using vocal percussion techniques from the traditional music of India and the Middle East in combination with walking and clapping, we'll use our body's built in instruments to confidently create and improvise upon rhythms.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/adults/vocal-percussion-and-rhythm-workshop/

MUSIC THEORY CLASSES

Music Theory: Level 1

Music Theory is a hands-on investigation of the fabric of music, leading to greater musical fluency and a deeper appreciation of its inner structure. No prior theory experience necessary.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/children/music-theory-level-1/

Music Theory: Level 2

Music Theory is a hands-on investigation of the fabric of music, leading to greater musical fluency and a deeper appreciation of its inner structure. Completion of Music Theory I or instructor recommendation required.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/children/music-theory-level-2/

Music Theory: Level 3

Music Theory is a hands-on investigation of the fabric of music, leading to greater musical fluency and a deeper appreciation of its inner structure. Completion of Music Theory I and II or instructor recommendation required.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/children/music-theory-level-3/

In the words of life-long student Daisy Roberts, one of Bloomingdale's more than 600 students, "323 West 108th Street is more than a music school. It's a community, a family, a home. I don't think I'd be the musician I am today without Bloomingdale. It's nurtured me as I grew up, helped me develop as a person, and changed me for the better. So thank you, Bloomingdale. I couldn't have done it without you."

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/



