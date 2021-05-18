Bloomingdale School of Music announces Virtual Spring #JustForFun event, The Witches of Oz: One Short Day in New York City on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 6pm EST. The event is free for Bloomingdale students and families, with a suggested donation for other guests. All are invited to join. For more information and to RSVP, visit https://www.bsmny.org/event/justforfun-wizard-of-oz-sing-along/.

Grab your broomsticks and get ready to Defy Gravity! Glinda and Elphaba have arrived in New York City and they need your help to navigate through the city's most famous landmarks, perform musical spells, and join in some wicked fun singalongs. This ode to Musical Theater and the city that never sleeps will fill the Broadway-sized hole in your heart and make for a fun night for the whole family! This interactive and educational live event will be led by Bloomingdale's own voice faculty, Rachel Querreveld and Christine Browning. All ages are welcome!

Meet, sing, and play with Glinda and Elphaba

Intro Musical Theater

Sing-Along to Broadway classics

Navigate through New York City's most famous landmarks while learning about: Audition cuts, Belting, Ensemble numbers, Other musical games

Additional upcoming BSM Virtual Spring #JustForFun events include:

Virtual Paint Night

June 17, 2021 | 6:00 PM

Connect with your inner Bob Ross and join us for a virtual paint night for the whole family. Our creative host will walk participants step by step through how to recreate their painting of the evening while infusing laughs and music along the way. This class is beginner-friendly; so no experience necessary!