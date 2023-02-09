Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Blog: Unparalleled Training & A Life-Long Community with Atlantic Acting School

Your future starts here.

Feb. 09, 2023  

New Scholarships Available! Apply to Atlantic Acting School's Full-Time or Evening Conservatory to become an empowered acting professional with technical, creative, and personal rigor.

A lifelong community that fuels success beyond our doors awaits. Apply by March 1!

Atlantic Alumni include Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Elizabeth Olsen (Avengers: Endgame), Zach Woods ("The Office"), and more! #AtlanticActorsWork Are You Next?


