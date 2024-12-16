Blog: Making Memories in Manhattan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Recipient of this yearâ€™s Equity Atlantic Scholarship, Stephen Anzo, shares the magic of his sojourn in the Big Apple âˆ’ from the sensory overload of his first day in the city to the joy of being part of a supportive, talented ensemble.

If someone had told me at the start of this year that Iâ€™d be going to train at theÂ Atlantic Acting School, I would have thought they were making a terrible, unfunny joke. Fast forward to May 19 and there I was, taking my first steps in New York. The unique scent of the city and the swarms of people making their way through the streets were like a welcoming committee designed specifically for sensory overload while, at the same time, invoking a feeling of insignificance.

It was easy to feel lost in the crowd, dwarfed by the towering skyscrapers. I grew up in Darwin, which has no skyscrapers and zero public trains; now I was in a city with giant buildings and trains operating 24/7. However, the initial feeling of insignificance transformed into something empowering.

Being surrounded by so much liveliness was an important reminder of the vast opportunities available in this city. During my first day, I learnt not to be afraid to seize any opportunity that came my way, something my parents hadÂ

reminded me of before I travelled here. This realisation instilled in me a newfound determination to embrace every opportunity and challenge I faced at the Atlantic with an open mind.

I had been eagerly anticipating my first day, equally curious and nervous about what lay ahead. Youâ€™d think that as a recent law school graduate, who now wants to make a career out of reading, analysing and memorising texts, I could differentiate between â€˜Uptownâ€™ and â€˜Downtownâ€™ on the subway. After taking the wrong train twice, I was concerned about being late for class. However, third timeâ€™s the charm (right?) and I made it to the Atlantic on time.

I expected a rigorous curriculum and intense training, but what really surprised me was the immediate sense of camaraderie and support among the ensemble. An early â€˜assignmentâ€™ given to us by one of our amazing teachers, Carl, was to name our ensemble. As there were no other suggestions, I decided to take the initiative and jokingly dubbed us Anzoâ€™s Angels. Sadly, no one agreed. Thus, we remained nameless for the entirety of our six weeks together. (Anzoâ€™s Angels will become a reality one day. Trust the process!)

It was evident from our first day that this wasnâ€™t just a place to learn, but a great community where everyone encouraged each other to push their boundaries and grow, not only as artists but also as individuals. What made our ensemble so great, besides the fact that they were all wonderful and talented human beings, was that we were all at different stages in our careers. We had some people at the beginning of their journeys, others making career pivots into acting, and even a seasoned actor with serious credits looking to grow and expand their knowledge of theatre.

This highlighted for me that, as creatives, our journey of learning and growth never ends. We should continue to push our boundaries and follow our impulses to create meaningful art that inspires.

From the bottom of my heart, I once again want to say a big thank you to the Equity Foundation, MEAA and the Atlantic Acting School for providing me with this life-changing opportunity. Growing up in Darwin as a kid from a refugee background, never in a million years did I think Iâ€™d be in New York pursuing my dreams. To the judges who believed in me âˆ’ Heather, Melissa and Charmaine â€” thank you all so much.

Finally, thank you to my parents and my sisters for always pushing me and supporting my dreams.

Key takeaways:

Donâ€™t be afraid of failure.Â Itâ€™s okay to fail â€” thatâ€™s what pushes us to keep trying. Stay consistent and attempt new approaches until you achieve your goal. Practical Aesthetics teaches the importance of following impulses and engaging in spontaneity. Our Performance Technique teacher, Alana, drilled this mindset into us. This is applicable both in acting and in other aspects ofÂ everyday life. Keep following your impulse, failing, learning and improving until you achieve your goal in the scene or in real life.

Believe in yourself.Â Feelings of inadequacy really hit me after receiving the scholarship. Did I deserve this award? Was I just lucky? Was I good enough? However, after my time at the Atlantic, I have learnt to believe in myself as an individual and an actor. I have acknowledged that I am on the right path and the people who made this possible believe it, too. Never doubt what you can achieve and neverÂ doubt your path.