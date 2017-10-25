Blake Allen, Alison Fraser, Teal Wicks, and More Shine A Light On LGBTQ Suicide With New Musical

Blake Allen, known for his innovative bridging of contemporary music and theater through composition, performance, and advocacy, presents the world premiere of the autobiographical musical the shards of an honor code junkie, December 4, 2017, at The Tillary Hotel in Brooklyn, New York. Produced by Isaac Dayley in loving memory of Alan Taylor, who committed suicide 10 years ago on December 4, the cast will include TONY nominee Alison Fraser, Teal Wicks (Wicked), downtown rocker Kenyon Phillips, Virginia Preston (On the Town), operatic soprano Cree Carrico, cabaret artist Tori Scott, actress Theresa McCarthy (House of Cards) and Josh Tolle (Kinky Boots). The evening, hosted by Marti Gould Cummings and MAC award winner Michelle Dowdy will raise money for the Trevor Project, an emergency suicide hotline for LGBTQ youth.

The autobiographical story of a homosexual Mormon boy portrayed through eight different scenes, shards is a dark and intriguing musical that shines light on the inner struggle of being raised in an extremely religious household under a parent's watchful eye. While attending the staunch Brigham Young University and a required commitment to their 8 Honor Code Rules, the Boy's world slowly begins to fall apart, unhinging demons of drugs, sex, and suicide in a coming of age story.

"I wrote this show in the name of advocacy, therapy, and connectivity," explains Allen. "While mostly everything in this story actually happened, members of the LDS faith or not can relate to the similar struggles of relearning about who you are. It is a message that love and friendship can be a powerful tool to claw your way out of the shackles of despair. It is an honest look at the LGBTQ community, at suicide, and the idea that we are all, in our own way, Lost Children of God."

The first draft of this work was conceived during Allen's residence at the Banff Centre in Alberta, Canada, with an AEA reading in 2015, followed by a concert of excerpts at 54 Below shortly after. A realized work with a choir, full band under the direction of Ryan Shirar and larger cast, directed by Zi Alikhan, the evening will also feature Hannah Rose DeFlumeri, Michael Lowney, Andre Jordan, and Brita Filter along with other local drag talents.

Proceeds from ticket sales, private contributions, and auctioned items will be donated to the Trevor Project, the nation's leading organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) young people ages 13-24.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

The Shards of an Honor Code Junkie will premiere on December 4, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. There will be a VIP pre-performance at 7:00 p.m., with a post-show talk back at 9:45 p.m. and closing with an after party at 10:15 p.m.

VIP tickets are priced at $200, general admission, $125, and student tickets, $75. Tickets are available online at https://dayleyschmiedl.ticketleap.com/shards/.

VENUE INFORMATION

The Tillary Hotel Brooklyn is located at 85 Flatbush Ave Ext. in Brooklyn, New York and accessible by the A, C, F, N,Q and R trains.

Photo credit: Brian Satenstein

Related Articles