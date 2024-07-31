Blair St. Clair To Lead EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Global Regional Premiere At Weathervane Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Hampshire's award-winning Weathervane Theatre will present the global regional premiere of Everybody's Talking About Jamie. From an idea by Jonathan Butterell, this Best Musical winner (London's WhatsOnStage Awards) features music by Dan Gillespie Sells (The Feeling) and book and lyrics by Tom MacRae (Dr. Who).

Blair St. Clair, a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5, will star as Jamie New.

Joining St. Clair is Broadway's Becca Ayers as Margaret, Ethan Paulini as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, Marisa Kirby as Ray, Reneé Elkady as Pritti Pasha, Jessie Booth as Miss Hedge with Jorge Donoso, Robert H. Fowler, Ira Kramer, Jeremy Lloyd, Devyn Xavier Akers, Danielle Barrett, Bebe Moss, Lily Cameron, Elliana Karris, Ana Lauren Rodriguez and Payton Thomas.

Directed by Paulini and David Grindrod, musically directed by Andrew Morrissey, and choreographed by David Grindrod, the creative team includes Rien Schlecht (costume and scenic design), Kimani Gordon (lighting design), Shawn Lovell-Boyle (projection design), Alexander Pikiben (sound design), Billy Smith and Claire Vogt (properties design), and Pyper K Williams (lead scenic artist. Reed Davis, Egypt Dixon, Kenzie Kilroy, and Rien Schlecht stage manage the production. Camden Dalie Keech is the technical director.

The band for Everybody's Talking About Jamie includes Andrew Morrissey (conductor/keys), Kent Foss (Trumpet), AC Muench (Bass), Ben Natti (Guitar), Vero Villalobos (drums), and Will Wright (Trombone).

Direct from London, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is a funny, fabulous, feel-good musical sensation celebrating acceptance, belonging, and the power of unconditional love. Despite obstacles, 16-year-old Jamie courageously follows his unconventional dream in this inspiring true story turned global musical phenomenon.

“I am thrilled to be playing my absolute dream role in my dream show,” said St. Clair. “This show feels like it was written about me and my story. As a queer person, I continue to push for gender equality in theatre, and as a non-binary actor, I am constantly battling being seen as a queer person for who I am internally - not just on the outside. ...Jamie is a story of love and identity, which I want audiences to see more of! I hope audiences can connect with the heart of the story and leave with some love.”

Everybody's Talking About Jamie will open at Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, NH, on July 31 and run in alternating repertory through August 29, 2024. Tickets for Everybody's Talking About Jamie are now on sale at weathervanenh.org or 603-837-9322.

Special events include an opening night reception following the Wednesday, July 31st performance where patrons can mix and mingle with the cast and the creative team with this intimate ticketed event. Reception includes a complimentary glass of champagne and drink specials.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie is part of Weathervane's 59th rep season, running now - October 13, 2024. Additional Season 59 titles include THE WEDDING SINGER, THE FULL MONTY, CLUE, ROMEO & JULIET, and CABARET. Season 59 tickets start at $24.

BLAIR ST. CLAIR, from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 and All Stars 5 (TOP FOUR), is an accomplished drag queen, singer, and actor. Film credits include Bittersweet with William Baldwin and Andrew Leeds and a leading role in John Waters' upcoming musical remake of Bollywood & Vine: The Original B- Musical, alongside Jackie Hoffman and Lea DeLaria.

In 2018, St. Clair's debut album, Call My Life, reached number one on Billboard's Dance Chart and featured the top-ten dance hits “Now or Never” and “Call My Life.”

An established cabaret performer, St. Clair's solo show, Legally Blair, debuted last year at Green Room 42 to critical acclaim.