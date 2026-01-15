Black Broadway Men Opens Applications For 2026 Jesse L. Kearney Playwriting Initiative

Black Broadway Men has announced that applications for the 2026 Jesse L. Kearney Playwriting Initiative are officially open as of today. Submit today at http://www.BlackBroadwayMen.org/jlkplaywriting.

This annual initiative—renamed to honor the legacy of playwright Jesse L. Kearney—is designed to amplify the voices of Black male-identifying playwrights and provide them with the resources to bring their stories to life.

Submission Details

The program is open to Black male-identifying playwrights (ages 18+) who are ready to take their original work to the next level. One selected playwright will receive:

• A $1,000 Honorarium.

• A 29-hour developmental reading of their original script.

• Professional Support: Access to a professional director and a cast of New York City actors.

• Industry Exposure: An invite-only staged reading held in New York City.

Applications must be submitted through the form linked on the official Black Broadway Men website. Interested playwrights can find full submission guidelines and the application form here: http://www.BlackBroadwayMen.org/jlkplaywriting

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of industry professionals. Early submissions are highly encouraged as the organization continues its mission to uplift and empower Black male voices within the theater community. Committee chairs: Ahmad Simmons & Calvin M. Thompson.

About Black Broadway Men Inc. (BBM)

Black Broadway Men Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a community of healing, unity, and professional growth for Black men in the theater industry. Through mentorship, education, and social connection, BBM honors the legacy of those who came before while paving the way for the future.