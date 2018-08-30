BjÃ¶rn Ulvaeus's MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Will Open at the O2

Executive producer Björn Ulvaeus and producer Ingrid Sutej have announced that MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY, an immersive theatrical and dining experience launched in Stockholm, will take up residency in a specially-adapted venue within London's The O2. The London production of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is set to open late Spring 2019, with tickets going on sale this Autumn.



When Björn Ulvaeus watched people at the musical MAMMA MIA! having such a good time, getting into party mood by the end of the show, he thought to himself, "What if this could continue somewhere else?" The obvious place would be in a taverna on the island of Skopelos, where most exteriors of the first MAMMA MIA! film were shot. This imagined and wonderfully exotic Greek taverna - and its equally exotic landlord Nikos, his family and friends - became the home of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY, which first opened in Stockholm in January 2016 where it is now in its third sold-out year.



Led by Steve Tompkins of architects Haworth Tompkins, work has begun on transforming one of the venues within The O2 into Nikos' Taverna, and guests will feel as if they're right in the heart of a Greek island paradise, sitting around tables in the taverna's courtyard complete with a fountain, amongst olive trees and bougainvillea. While the story of Nikos and his family plays out in front of them, an audience of around 500 people will be able to eat great Mediterranean food, drink, and even have the opportunity to dance along to ABBA songs.



Björn Ulvaeus said of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY's future London home, "We have long admired The O2 and the huge entertainment success it has become under the ownership and management of AEG. We believe bringing MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY to The O2 will add to this already vibrant cultural destination and provide the perfect location for our exciting new show."



John Langford, Vice President and General Manager of The O2, said, "To be hosting the MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY experience at The O2 is a real honour. It perfectly complements the outstanding live performances, events and the dynamic variety of entertainment all available under our world-famous roof."



To keep up to date with MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY, please visit www.mammamiatheparty.com. To register for priority access to tickets for London, visit https://www.mammamiatheparty.com/gb/en/



MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY (MMTP) is an immersive entertainment and dinner experience produced by Björn Ulvaeus, an original member of the iconic Swedish pop group ABBA, and Ingrid Sutej, who has produced a variety of successful live music and entertainment productions across the UK and Europe.



MMTP is a fully-owned subsidiary of MM! The Party AB, founded by Björn Ulvaeus, which manages the worldwide rights of the MMTP concept on behalf of both authors and creatives. The other directors in MM! The Party AB are Ingrid Sutej and Staffan Holm, who is also the chairman of Live Nation Sweden.



The first production of MMTP opened in Stockholm, Sweden in January 2016 and was attended by all four members of ABBA. It is now in its third sold-out year. MMTP will open in London at The O2 in the late Spring 2019.



The O2 is the world's most popular music and entertainment venue. Since opening in 2007, it has been visited by more than 70 million people and picked up awards including: Venue of the Year at the Music Week Awards, Venue of the Year at the Event Awards, Venue of the Year at the AEO Awards, Pollstar International Arena of the Year (for the tenth time), Venue Team of the Year at the Event Awards, Best New Major Concert Venue, Venue of the Year at The Event Services Association and Favourite Venue at the TPI Awards.



In addition to the arena, The O2 is also home to indigo at The O2, a live performance space; Up at The O2 - an experience that allows visitors to walk across the iconic roof; a vast multi-screen Cineworld complex; the 12-lane boutique Hollywood Bowl; The Avenue, which features 26 bars and restaurants and the soon-to-be-launched ICON Outlet, a new destination for premium outlet shopping and Oxygen Freejumping trampoline park.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You