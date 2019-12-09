Biographical Stage Musical About Harry Chapin is in the Works

According to Deadline, a biographical stage musical about 1970s singer-songwriter Harry Chapin is in the works. The project has gotten the support of Chapin's wife Sandy and brothers Tom Chapin and Steve Chapin, who will serve as consultants on the project.

Patriot Productions (Be More Chill) is working on the project, titled Harry Chapin: The Story of a Life, which plans to have an industry presentation this spring. It features a book by Michael F. Mitri, and a score consisting entirely of Chapin's songs.

Chapin is best known for his Grammy-nominated 1970s hits including "Taxi" and "Cat's in the Cradle." The musical will also chronicle Chapin's humanitarian work, namely his devotion to ending world hunger.

Mitri said that the producers "intend to use this show as a vehicle to raise funds for the foundations that carry on Harry's mission."

Read more on Deadline.





