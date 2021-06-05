Billy Porter Will Pen the Script For Upcoming Peacock Series FRUITS OF THY LABOR

Billy Porter is working alongside Peacock and Dan McCabe on the script for an upcoming series, "Fruits of Thy Labor," Variety reports. 'Fruits of Thy Labor' is a family drama that follows three generations of an African-American showbiz dynasty navigating their way through life, love, politics, and career.

The series come from comes from Berlanti Productions, a studio based within Warner Bros. TV. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden will executive produce, while Berlanti's Jonathan Gabay is producer.

Peacock has given a script development deal to "Fruits of Thy Labor," which Porter will write with McCabe. Porter is not attached to star.

Billy Porter is an award-winning actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright. He recently won the Emmy Award for Lead Actor for his appearance in FX's Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated drama "Pose", and most recently received his second Emmy nomination for this role.

A Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee, Porter has numerous theatre credits, including the role of Lola in the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots," which he originated in 2013 and for which he won the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards, as well as the Grammy for best musical-theatre album. Recently, Porter appeared in the second season of CBS All Access' "The Twilight Zone", and "American Horror Story: Apocalypse". He can next be seen in the third season of FX's "Pose", voicing Audrey II in Greg Berlanti's remake of "Little Shop of Horrors," as well as the highly anticipated "Cinderella" re-make in 2021. Porter's most recent single "Finally Ready" was released in June 2020; he also released his single "For What It's Worth" in April to motivate potential votes.