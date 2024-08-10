Billy Porter Releases 'Leap' (Dale Move Remix)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global powerhouse and visionary iconoclast Billy Porter shares a new remix for his single "Leap" from Dale Move. Listen to the remix here!

About the song, Billy Porter commented, “I always want to make sure I use my art to heal. Music is the universal language. We are in trying times right now and I wrote LEAP alongside of the late genius Andrea Martin to inspire love across all races, creeds, identities, and value structures. Welcome to the cookout!”

Produced by longtime collaborator Lofey (Mary J Blige, Mariah Carey, Chris Brown), and written by the late legendary songwriter Andrea Martin (Monica, Toni Braxton, En Vogue), “Leap” embodies a classic R&B groove and memorable melody designed to inspire. "How you gonna LEAP just standing there?" sings Billy in the chorus leaning into his role as a role model to millions of young people. "Better go leap, instead of standing there!"

Showing no signs of stopping or slowing down all year, he launches the Black Mona Lisa UK Tour in the fall. It kicks off on October 18 in Swansea, Wales at Swansea Arena, roams across the country, and concludes on October 28 in Brighton, England at Brighton Dome. The UK tour also includes a stop at the historic Palladium, which has hosted many iconic performers including Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, and contemporary artists like Adele and Ed SHeeran. Check out the full list of tour dates below and purchase tickets HERE.

Last year, Billy Porter released his highly anticipated full-length album, BlackMona Lisa, which boasts the title track “Black Mona Lisa” and features fan-favorite singles “Baby Was A Dancer,” “Stranger Things,” “Fashion,” “Broke A Sweat,” and most recently released “Children (What Time It Is)” feat. Lady Blackbird. Listen to Black Mona Lisa— HERE.

Black Mona Lisa UK Tour:

10/18 Swansea, Wales Swansea Arena

10/20 Glasgow, Scotland Glasgow Kings

10/22 Bath, England Bath Forum

10/24 Manchester England Palace Theatre

10/26 London, England London Palladium

10/28 Brighton, England Brighton Dome