Billy Porter Releases 'Black Mona Lisa Vol. 2: The Cookout Sessions'

Global powerhouse and visionary iconoclast Billy Porter proudly presents his anxiously awaited new EP, Black Mona Lisa Vol. 2: The Cookout Sessions, out now. It serves as the companion and successor to his acclaimed 2023 full-length LP, Black Mona Lisa. Listen to the album below!

This time around, Billy taps into some of his most formative influences. These six tracks deliver an unabashed homage to black music and dance music. Simultaneously, he consciously harks back to his R&B roots. The single Not Today sounds as if it could’ve been written for a classic seventies Blaxploitation flick. Produced by The Shapeshifters, a head-nodding bassline thumps beneath anxious cymbals as he flexes his seismically stunning vocal range over shimmering keys. He holds tight to each note, “The ground is starting to shake because the children of the world didn’t come here to play!...Not Today!”

Laced with a message, the track transmits a politically charged clarion call trumpeted with raw and righteous soul. Between the horns and sly disco bounce, it exists somewhere between The Paradise Garage and Motown—entirely in Billy’s own incomparable world.

Regarding the track, he said, “The Shapeshifters helped me find my crossover, mainstream music sound with my single ‘FINALLY READY,’ that felt grounded in history as well as simultaneously being thrillingly modern. I’m first generation post-civil rights movement, and I grew up with protest music that has all but disappeared in the music industry of today. It’s time to use music to speak truth to power again. NOT TODAY is a call-to-action. Musically inspired by the topical songs of the 70s, which were penned by Norman Whitfield, NOT TODAY is a demand for equality and change! A change for good.”

Elsewhere, he leans further into the seventies on the Peter Zizzo penned Skin Deep, which yearns for an unconditional love beyond the surface. He also joins forces with co - producers and arrangers Christian Almiron and Jerome O. Kirkland Jr on Audacity (Live), taking this Black Mona Lisa staple and concert favorite to church with the backing of a full choir.

Finally, he taps none other than the one and only Big Freedia for a rhythmic, rowdy, and uproarious rendition of his signature Black Mona Lisa.

He goes on, "I love Big Freedia - The Queen of Bounce! She's been knocking down the doors for a while now and the idea of having two mainstream artists comfortable in their intersectionality as both Black and Queer coming together on this afro-tinged remix by my friend Lofey is monumental! If you didn't know I was blackety-black by now, Big Freedia will let you know! Black Mona Lisa. DaVinci Creature...Pay me more than gold!"

Closing out The Cookout Sessions collection is Sgt. Slick’s Discotizer Remix of the lead track Leap where the Australian House music DJ and producer transforms the groover into a peak performance outing adding a dash of International flavor to this satisfying meal.

He initially paved the way for the EP with Leap. Produced by longtime collaborator Lofey (Mary J Blige, Mariah Carey, Chris Brown), and written by the late legendary songwriter Andrea Martin (Monica, Toni Braxton, En Vogue), Leap embodies a classic R&B groove and memorable melody designed to inspire. The song has received Remix treatments from Sgt Slick and Dale Move.

Billy also recently delivered a string of much talked-about performances as part of the “Summer of Prides.” Often assuming the roles of Grand Marshal and Headliner, he touched down coast-to-coast for pride events in Dallas, Nashville, San Francisco, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., among other concert appearances. He crossed the pond to ignite an audience of nearly half-a-million in Brighton, UK at Brighton Pride. Not to mention, he uplifted the DNC with a stunning and spirited set and jetted down to Brazil for a festival in the Amazon before closing out the summer by co-headlining Global Black Pride in Atlanta with Afrobeats phenomenon Yemi Alade.

Plus, he hosted iHeartRadio’s “Can’t Cancel Pride” special, airing on Hulu and iHeartRadio platforms. During the special, he accepted the 2024 Elton John Impact Award and performed “Leap”. Watch HERE.

Last year, Billy Porter released his autobiographical full-length album, Black Mona Lisa, which boasts the title track “Black Mona Lisa” and features fan-favorite singles “Baby Was A Dancer,” “Stranger Things,” “Fashion,” “Broke A Sweat,” and “Children (What Time It Is)” feat. Lady Blackbird.