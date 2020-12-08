Billy Porter Joins NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE With Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale

Dick Clark productions and ABC today announced that Emmy, GRAMMY and Tony winner Billy Porter, who hosted the New Orleans festivities for the first time last year, will join Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale in Times Square in New York for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021."

Porter's electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series "Pose," earned him an Emmy Award, among other accolades. On screen, Porter recently appeared on "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and Baz Luhrman's "The Get Down" on Netflix. Under the direction of Barry Levinson, Porter starred in The Humbling, alongside Al Pacino and Greta Gerwig.

His other film credits include Noel, The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, Intern, Anastasia, and Twisted. His Broadway acting credits include a Tony-winning turn in Kinky Boots, the Tony-nominated Broadway musical, Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's Cafe, and Dreamgirls (20th anniversary Broadway concert and LA Ovation Award).

Returning to the show for her fourth year, award-winning multiplatinum-selling artist Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles festivities. In his 16th year as host of America's most-watched New Year's Eve special, Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight live from New York City on Thursday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC. This is a broadcast event closed to the public.

"2020 has been a trying year for the world and I'm thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings," said Seacrest. "We look forward to making sure it's a night for everyone to remember."

This year marks the 49th anniversary of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," America's go-to annual New Year's tradition which celebrates the year's very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances airing until 2:00 a.m. EST and gives viewers a look at New Year's celebrations from around the globe. Additional details around hosts, performers in Time Square and other locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, country artist Jessie James Decker will return as Powerball correspondent for the second year. Decker will provide live updates throughout the evening, checking in with five randomly selected finalists across the country, before revealing the POWERBALL First Millionaire of the YearSM just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2021.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin'a??Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" is produced by Dick Clark productions with Ryan Seacrest, Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn serving as executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.

Watch Porter perform "Love Yourself" at last year's New Year's Rockin' Eve:

