Billy Joel To Return To Madison Square Garden On Friday, November 5, 2021
Billy Joel plans to resume his historic Madison Square Garden residency next autumn.
The six Billy Joel concerts which were originally scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden between March and August 2020, and were subsequently postponed to September 2020 through February 2021, have been rescheduled to take place between November 2021 and April 2022. All original dates, along with their corresponding initial rescheduled dates and the new rescheduled dates are outlined below.
Tickets for the original show dates and initial rescheduled show dates will be valid for the corresponding new rescheduled dates in 2021 and 2022. Ticketholders can request a refund over the next 30 days, beginning today, if they cannot commit to the new rescheduled show date. If a refund is not requested during the allotted time, tickets will automatically be transferred to the new rescheduled show date and no action is needed by the ticketholder.
To obtain a refund for tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, visit my.ticketmaster.com/account. For refunds on tickets purchased through The Madison Square Garden Box Office, call the MSG Guest Relations department at 212-465-6225.
Only tickets purchased directly through Ticketmaster or The Madison Square Garden Box Office are eligible for a refund. If tickets were purchased from a third party, ticketholders will need to go back to their point of purchase to determine refund availability.
Please visit billyjoelmsg.com for more information on how to request a refund.
