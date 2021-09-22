Billy Crystal Will Star in a Presentation of New Musical in Development MR. SATURDAY NIGHT at Barrington Stage

Barrington Stage Company will welcome Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal in a presentation of a new musical in development, Mr. Saturday Night, on the Boyd-Quinson Stage (30 Union Street) for nine performances only, October 22-24 and October 26-30. Box office at BSC opens today at 10:00 AM.

A new musical comedy, Mr. Saturday Night is about one man's meteoric rise to the middle. The musical is a work in development and will be presented with minimal set and costume pieces.

"Billy Crystal starring in a presentation of a new musical - who could resist?" commented Ms. Boyd. "We are thrilled to present a first look into this exciting new musical in development and welcome the sensational Billy Crystal to our stage. I know our audiences will be delighted to be the first in the country to experience Mr. Saturday Night."

Mr. Crystal returns to the role of stand-up comedian 'Buddy Young Jr.' that he played in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut. He co-wrote the screenplay with Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel who have been writing together for over 40 years on such films as Splash, Parenthood and City Slickers. Crystal, Ganz and Mandel have written the book for the new musical.

Based on the Castle Rock Entertainment motion picture, Mr. Saturday Night, written by Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel and based on a concept by Billy Crystal. By special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

The score for Mr. Saturday Night features music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Broadway's Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Broadway's Hands on a Hard Body). Tony Award winner John Rando (Broadway's Urinetown; Broadway and BSC: On the Town; BSC: The Pirates of Penzance) will direct. David O will serve as Music Director.

The presentation will also star Tony Award winner Randy Graff (Tony Award winner for Broadway's City of Angels, original Fantine in Broadway's Les Misérables) as Buddy's wife, Elaine Young; David Paymer (City Slickers, Quiz Show, State & Main) returning to his film role of Stan Yankelman, Buddy's brother, for which he was Oscar-nominated; and Chasten Harmon ("The Good Fight," "Elementary") as his agent, Annie Wells. Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ticket prices for Mr. Saturday Night are $100-$135. Tickets can be purchased by calling 413-236-8888 or visiting BarringtonStageCo.org/Tickets. Performances are Friday, October 22 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm and Sunday, October 24 at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, October 26-Friday, October 29 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, October 30 at 3:00 pm.

Billy Crystal (Buddy Young Jr./Book) is a Tony and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer and director. He is known around the world as the star of such feature films as When Harry Met Sally..., City Slickers and Analyze This; as a cast member of NBC's "Saturday Night Live"; and the acclaimed nine-time host of the Academy Awards. Crystal has hosted the GRAMMY Awards three times and earned five Emmys for his work as host, writer and producer on both shows. Billy won his sixth Emmy for the HBO Comedy Special "Midnight Train to Moscow." Crystal was the 2007 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and is a NY Times best-selling author of five books. In 2004, Crystal made his Broadway debut with the original production of his one-man show 700 Sundays, for which he won a Tony Award. The Broadway production was released as an HBO special, garnering four Emmy nominations. Crystal's latest work includes the friendship comedy Standing Up, Falling Down opposite Ben Schwartz, as well as Here Today which Crystal directed, produced, and stars in opposite Tiffany Haddish.