Bid to See SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS on Opening Night for a Good Cause

Enjoy two tickets and party passes to Opening Night of SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway on December 4 and support MCC Theater by bidding on Charitybuzz.

Hurry - there is just one day left to bid for a chance to win!

SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway began preview performances on Monday, November 6th, at The Palace Theatre.

SpongeBob SquarePants is a new musical with a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and conceived and directed by Tina Landau.

The SpongeBob SquarePants cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Danny Skinner as Patrick Star.

Brilliantly reimagining the beloved Nickelodeon series, Broadway's best creative minds bring the musical to life with humor, heart and pure theatricality. Be there when SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face catastrophe - until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. Get ready to explore the depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world.

