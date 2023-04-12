Bid Bid to Win Meeting with Lin-Manuel Miranda & Win VIP Tickets to HAMILTON in Puerto Rico

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
This ultra-VIP experience in Puerto Rico is up for auction on Charitybuzz through April 25th.

Apr. 12, 2023  

There is now a chance for fans to immerse themselves in Lin-Manuel Miranda's world of HAMILTON, while celebrating nonprofits continuing to push toward progress.

This ultra-VIP experience in Puerto Rico is up for auction on Charitybuzz through April 25th, raising funds for Hispanic Federation and Flamboyan Arts Fund - two nonprofits Lin-Manuel Miranda is deeply involved with.

This incredible package includes:

About Hamilton


HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.



