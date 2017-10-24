Bid for Tickets to 'CURSED CHILD' & More to Benefit Humane Society of New York

Tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and other hot Broadway shows are just a click away, with an online bid at Humane Society of NY/Bidding for Good, benefiting the Humane Society of New York.

A click and a bid can help raise money for animals in need and help Humane Society of New York care for animals when illness, injury or homelessness strikes.

AUCTION ITEMS INCLUDE:

- Two tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Parts I & II) - the hottest ticket in town!

- Two tickets to The Band's Visit, plus a Meet & Greet with star Adam Kantor

- Two tickets to Anastasia plus Meet & Greet with star John Bolton

- Two tickets to Kinky Boots, plus a backstage tour

- Two tickets to Waitress - the Musical, plus Meet & Greet with star Betsy Wolf

- A one-of-a-kind portrait of your pet by Tony Award-winner and illustrator John Lithgow

- Two tickets to the New York Pops "Women of Notes" concert at Carnegie Hall, starring Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe

- Two VIP tickets to "LIVE with Kelly & Ryan"

- Two tickets to the "Rachel Ray Show"

Bids can be placed at Humane Society of NY/Bidding for Good through October 29.

All proceeds support HSNY's work to alleviate the suffering of animals through medical care in the HSNY Hospital, shelter in the Society's Adoption Center, outreach and education. 95.10% of all monies raised go directly into program activities.

For more information of the Humane Society of New York, visit www.humanesocietyny.org.

