Beyonce's Mother Tina Knowles Lawson & Richard Lawson Open Non-Profit in LA, WACO Theater Center

Actor and master class acting teacher Richard Lawson and fashion designer and philanthropist Tina Knowles Lawson just launched the grand opening of the WACO (W)here (A)rt (C)an (O)ccur Theater Center, with a full slate of events over the weekend in Los Angeles.

"We are thrilled to open the doors on a creative center in Los Angeles where art can occur," Tina Knowles Lawson says, alluding to WACO's acronym. "The line up of grand opening events truly reflects our commitment to artistry, creativity and most importantly provide a place for actors to celebrate their own talent," Richard Lawson adds, "WACO is our dream come true."

Following a successful fundraiser of the WACO Wearable Art Gala last spring, the WACO Theater Center celebrated pulling back the curtains on a state of the art facility to serve acting students, artists, philanthropic initiatives and the Los Angeles community. The grand opening commenced with an art exhibit featuring the work of the late master class teacher Milton Katselas on Friday, November 3rd, with a variety of pieces on display showcasing his diverse technique using vibrant shapes, and texture.

Sponsored by Cantu, the launch will simultaneously showcase WACO Theater Center's community mentorship programs, which include Tina's Angels and Richard's Warriors focusing on the education and empowerment of teenage girls and boys; and, the Mobile Theater, which will take theater, music and visual arts to communities around the greater Los Angeles Area. WACO Theater also houses Richard Lawson Studio (RLS), a series of master classes including traditional scene study, sketch, improvisation and stand-up classes that are set to re-launch on Monday, November 6th.

WACO THEATER CENTER The WACO Theater Center is dedicated to the empowerment of artists within a diversified pool of LA communities. It's founders mission is to create a space Where Art Can Occur. WACO Theater Center, where artists and non-artists alike will be taught to develop their true purpose and awaken their own individual power source which fuels their art.





